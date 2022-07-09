The visit is the first in Arla's partnership with charity Magic Breakfast

Thirty children from Cross Gates School in Leeds, West Yorkshire met farmer James Throup at Carlton Dairy Farm on the Nun Monkton Estate to learn about the connection between ‘farm and fridge’, food production and farmers’ relationship with nature and the environment.

Leeds based Arla, has been working with Magic Breakfast, a charity aiming to end hunger as a barrier to education in UK schools, to provide over 950,000 milk donations – enough to fill almost 9.5 million bowls of cereal – to schools across the UK. The visit to Nun Monkton was a first for the partnership.

“It’s clear that for many children, making the connection between farming and food was a distant thought,” said Danny Micklethwaite, spokesperson at Arla.

“That is why we wanted to take children to the heart of it, to help educate on the importance of breakfast to their growth and development, but also where core breakfast staples come from and how farmers ensure it arrives safely and sustainably into their cereal bowls.”

As part of their day, the children took a guided tour around the farm visiting the ‘cow nursery’, dairy cows and the ‘maternity ward’.

They also saw the bore hole, grazing field and the milking parlour.

Danny said it had been a great day.

“After the success of this farm trip, I’m looking forward to seeing what other possibilities our partnership with Magic Breakfast brings, so that we can provide the next generation with the support they need.”

Arla started its partnership with Magic Breakfast in 2020 and as well as providing milk for 200 of Magic Breakfast’s partner schools, Arla said the partnership was “on a mission” to help children better understand where their milk comes from.

In a survey of 500 primary school teachers commissioned by Arla, 81 per cent said that children struggle to concentrate if they have arrived with an empty stomach. Teachers said common effects included children becoming moody (75 per cent) and 67 per cent of teachers said children feel lethargic by mid-morning.

“No child should have to start the day hungry and it’s devastating that these cases are only growing,” said Danny. “The importance of starting the day with a healthy breakfast is well documented and we’ve all experienced the difficulty of trying to concentrate on an empty stomach. Yet, Arla is aware too many schoolchildren start each day without receiving the essential nutrients they need to grow and fuel their learning.”

The survey also found that primary school teachers estimate up to eight children in their class don’t understand where breakfast staples, like milk, come from, whilst nearly half of the pupils said they have never been to an actual farm.

“It’s truly devastating that the number of children requiring support at breakfast time is only growing,” said Andrea Doughty, Magic Breakfast Team Leader (Schools).

“With the help of partners like Arla, we offer a nutritious breakfast to hundreds of thousands of schoolchildren every day across the country but with the rising cost of living, sadly the number of children going hungry is only growing.