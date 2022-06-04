Leyburn farmer takes Beef Expo Supreme Championship at event targeted by demonstrators

The NBA Beef Expo took place at Darlington Auction Mart with more than 6,000 people visiting.

Maggie, a Limousin heifer shown by 22-year-old Beth Wilkinson, took the title at the event held for the first time at Darlington Auction Mart.

The flagship event has not run since 2019 due to the Covid-19 pandemic and a record number of visitors made it one of its most successful, despite protestors taking to the venue roof.

Activists from Animal Justice Protest (AJP) climbed onto Darlington Auction Mart roof in the early hours of the morning, unfurling banners and setting off flares throughout the event. But NBA chief executive Neil Shand said there had been a great atmosphere and a “real buzz” about the day which attracted around 6,000 visitors and 120 head of cattle.

“We’ve waited three years for this event, and it most definitely exceeded all our expectations,” Mr Shand said.

“I am overwhelmed by the support from exhibitors, sponsors, and the local farming community. To see how far people have travelled to be part of our event was just incredible.”

The Expo’s National Commercial Cattle Show saw farmers from across the country competing in 16 classes and four championships, judged by Bryn Lloyd and Dafydd Lewis.

Beth Wilkinson was also presented with the Ghyll House Perpetual Trophy awarded for the first time to the Overall Supreme Champion in memory of Hannah Brown. “To win like this at

Beef Expo is just amazing, especially with a homebred animal,” said Beth on being awarded Overall Supreme Champion.

“This is our first show of the season, so we’ve set the bar high!”

The Young Handler Championship was another highlight of the day won by Amy Vance from Newton Stewart, Scotland with Orlena Henderson from County Durham in Reserve.

Judge Dafydd Lewis took a different approach by asking the two finalists to swap animals. This posed a slightly different challenge and required both handlers to put all their skills to the test.

Amy was described as “confident in the ring as well as in her handling”.