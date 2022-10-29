The order will replace the existing one when it expires in December this year and covers tidal waters from Berwick on Tweed to the mouth of the Humber estuary.

The decision to extend it has been based on scientific evidence around the impact of the net fishery, alongside consultation responses, and aims to balance the needs of conservation with those of the local economy, such as those who rely on fishing for sea trout as part of their livelihoods.

If approved by the Secretary of State for the Environment, the new NLO will allow those who already have a licence to continue to fish for trout, but, no new licences will be granted.

Most Popular

Fly fishing on the River Ure near East Witton. Picture Tony Johnson

Advertisement Hide Ad

This will ensure the net fishery reduces in size and increases the necessary protections for fish stocks, without economically impacting existing licensees or coastal communities, the Environment Agency has said.

Net fishing for salmon will remain illegal due to the vulnerability of the species to exploitation by commercial net fisheries.

The Environment Agency is advertising the proposals and inviting all those with an interest to review and respond to Defra by November 25 2022.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Salmon and sea trout net fishing in the region has been limited in some way since the 1960’s and licenced since 1865. In the years since the first regional Net Limitation Order began in 1992, populations of salmon and sea trout have improved in some areas but remain vulnerable and at risk in others.

Evidence also shows an international decline in wild Atlantic salmon populations with the latest stock assessment report, from the Centre for Environment, Fisheries and Aquaculture Science, the Environment Agency and Natural Resources Wales, showing that 37 of the 42 salmon rivers (88 per cent) in England are now categorised as being ‘at risk’ or ‘probably at risk’.

Sea trout stocks are also dropping in a number of areas and are under pressure from fishing exploitation as salmon stocks decline.

Jon Shelley, Environment Agency Senior Fisheries Specialist, said: “The decline in the numbers of both salmon and sea trout is of great concern and we are determined to protect the future of these important species.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Having carefully considered the available evidence, this action will help as many fish as possible return to waters across Yorkshire and the North East over time, without impacting those whose livelihoods currently rely on it.

“Every fish returned safely to our rivers could lead to improved numbers of adult salmon and sea trout spawning, helping to contribute to a reversal in the current decline of salmon and sea trout.”

Salmon and sea trout populations are threatened by changes to their environment throughout their lifecycle caused by climate change and other human activities.

The Environment Agency is looking at every stage of the species’ journey so that steps can be taken to increase their chances of survival.

Advertisement Hide Ad