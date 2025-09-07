Livestock grazing can help to cut wildfire risk

Sign up to our Country Post newsletter - Rural life and farming news from across Yorkshire. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The industry body issued the call to recognise the role of farming on upland areas just days after Yorkshire NFU leaders called for greater recognition of the “critical” role upland farmers play in managing and maintaining unique landscapes across the North as volunteers continued to help contain a wildfire on the North York Moors.

North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service has thanked farmers, gamekeepers and others in the rural community for their support as efforts to tackle the blaze on Langdale Moor continued for a fourth week.

While the cause of the fire, which started on August 11, remains unclear, thousands of donations to an online fundraising appeal launched by an Egton residentbfor farmers involved in tackling the fire, which will be distributed by the NFU, topped its £70,000 target.

A tractor collecting water from a pond to spread on the North York Moors wildfire.

Dr Briony Fox, director of conservation and climate change at the North York Moors National Park Authority, has described the ecological damage of the fire as “devastating”, while others have highlighted the impact would have been worse had it not been for the rural community assisting the large numbers of firefighters drafted in.

The NSA said climate change and an extended spell of dry weather had fuelled record wildfire incidents this summer.

It added the benefits of grazing and active land management, particularly in upland areas, were consistently being overlooked in policy and public debate.

NSA chief executive Phil Stocker said: “Recent Defra figures show sheep numbers in England have fallen by 11 per cent in the past three years. I would expect much of this decline to be concentrated in the uplands, as schemes such as Higher Level Stewardship (HLS) have reduced stocking rates, and more land is lost to tree planting or rewilding projects linked to carbon credits and other offsetting measures.

“The result is an increased risk of wildfires, with devastating consequences for nature, vegetation, peatlands, air quality, and carbon emissions. Fires also put lives, property, and public funds at risk – not least because of the huge volumes of water required to extinguish burning vegetation and soils, at a time when water resources are under pressure. At a time when climate change is heightening the risk, we should be placing a far higher value on livestock grazing and active farming as frontline fire prevention tools.”

The NSA considers responsible, small-scale, controlled burning to bring multiple benefits, including reducing fuel loads and preventing catastrophic wildfires, whereas leaving land to ‘go wild’ can allow highly combustible vegetation to build up unchecked.