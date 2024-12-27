Livestock upland farmers in Yorkshire face huge cut in profit

Sign up to our Country Post newsletter - Rural life and farming news from across Yorkshire. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Data from rural consultancy Knight Frank shows the drastic reduction of the Basic Payment Scheme (BPS) will have the biggest impact on farmers in Less Favoured Areas (LFAs), a transposed European Commission designation which provides special measures to assist farming.

Experts are warning the highest BPS claimants will be hardest hit as the maximum claim will now be £7,200.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It has been announced Defra will apply a 76 per cent reduction to the first £30,000 or less of a BPS payment, and a 100 per cent reduction to anything above this.

Henry Clemons, left, associate and Simon Britton, partner and head of agri-consultancy at Knight Frank.

Defra has stated the overall support budget for England will be protected, with £2.4bn available for the coming financial year, along with a further £200m of unspent funds rolled over from previous years.

Some £1.8bn of this is being targeted at the three Environmental Land Management (ELM) schemes – some £500m more than in the current financial year.

Farming minister Daniel Zeichner said: “ELM schemes will remain at the centre of our offer for farmers and nature, with the Sustainable Farming Incentive, Countryside Stewardship Higher Tier and Landscape Recovery all continuing.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

For 2025, the top four per cent of recipients will receive no more than £8,000, but for most farms £7,200 will be the highest value direct payment they will receive next year.

Now called delinked payments, the 2023 scheme year was the last year of BPS.

Based on each farming business’s average of the 2020-22 BPS payment, the delinked payments started in 2024, and will progressively reduce over 2025/26, ending completely in 2027.

Knight Frank has compared average profit and loss figures from the farm business survey 2022 and has updated the figures to show the replacement delinked payment income in 2025.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Simon Britton, head of agri-consultancy at Knight Frank, said LFA farms would be harder hit due to their historically higher proportion of income from BPS in comparison to other farm types.

This would result in them losing 45 per cent of their bottom-line profit with the new subsidy reduction plans, he warned.

"Cereal farmers can expect a 24 per cent drop in profit, lowland livestock farms 26 per cent, and mixed farms 34 per cent.

“Clearly, to ensure these farming businesses remain sustainable and future-proof, there should be an urgency to fill the gaps in income."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The government announced that the rapid reduction in direct payments was a means to open up funding for schemes that have increased environmental or sustainability attachments.

However, Defra said the Countryside Stewardship Higher Tier scheme would only offer extensions or mirror agreements, some of which date back to 2005, leaving businesses with limited opportunities to enter new schemes.