A developer has submitted plans to build 73 affordable homes on farmland in Wakefield

Proposals by Avant Homes include a range of one, two, three and four-bedroom properties for the site off Lingwell Gate Lane, Lofthouse.

A planning statement submitted to Wakefield Council on behalf of the company said the plan was made up of “100% affordable dwellings.”

The scheme also involves the demolition of a bungalow and other outbuildings which occupy part of the two-hectare site.

The land was removed from the green belt and allocated for housing when Wakefield Council introduced a new Local Plan in January this year.

The site is opposite Junction 41 Industrial Estate and next of the Virginia Close and Virginia Court housing developments.

Protected grazing land lies to the north.

A railway line and the Lofthouse Colliery nature reserve lies to the east.

The document said: “The properties will include short terraces, semi-detached and detached houses. In total, nine different house types are proposed which will offer a range of house types and deliver a high quality and varied street scene. The dwellings will have a mix of appearances to create interesting diversity and visual interest whilst complementing the local character.”

Part of the site has been assessed as being at high risk from surface water flooding but the developer plans to raise ground levels to address the issue.

The statement adds: “The proposals for 73 dwellings include 100 per cent affordable dwellings. This will help to contribute towards establishing a balanced community at the site. It is considered that we are providing an appropriate mix for the area.

“This mix has been provided to ensure there are enough homes to suit the needs of first-time buyers, younger and growing families, as well as those looking to downsize.”

The company said amenities, including Outwood rail station, schools, restaurants and pubs, were within walking distance.