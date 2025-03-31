Look out for the colourful and eye-catching hoopoe as it migrates north

Sign up to our Country Post newsletter - Rural life and farming news from across Yorkshire. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In spring, as they migrate north after spending the winter in the southern Mediterranean they are a feature for coastal birdwatching and this proved they case last week with numerous reports including three in fields at Pendeen, Cornwall and others as far north as far north as Islay in the Hebrides.

Hoopoes can turn up at very unexpected places inland such as housing estates and playing fields and such an unusual looking bird soon attracts the interest of local residents as well as regular birdwatchers.

One was still being reported earlier this month around the village of Rossington, South Yorkshire after first being seen in gardens on November 7 last year.

European hoopoe, Upupa epops.

It is likely to have finally moved on but could prove to to be the most northerly record of an overwintering hoopoe in the UK,

It has attracted large numbers of birders during its lengthy stay as did the hoopoe that stayed in September and October 2020 at the village of Collingham, the first hoopoe in the Leeds area for 40 years. Another showy individual was seen in gardens at Stamford Bridge in September last year.

There have already been good numbers including three in fields at Pendeen, Cornwall and in most years about 100 are seen here each year,

About 40 pairs have nested. in Britain and,as the climate grows warmer more are likely to do so as conditions become more favourable for them.

In Europe the best places to go looking for them are in Spain , but they are found all round the Mediterranean, and as far east as China.

As the weather warmed up the first returning blackcaps burst into their beautiful song while those that spent the winter here prepared to return to breeding sites in Europe.