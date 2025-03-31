Look out for the colourful and eye-catching hoopoe as it migrates north

The hoopoe is one of those colourful and eye-catching birds that it is truly accurate to describe as exotic. Certainly with a pink body, head crest and black and white stripes on the wings there is little chance of confusion with other species.
By Bill Teale
Published 31st Mar 2025, 06:00 BST

In spring, as they migrate north after spending the winter in the southern Mediterranean they are a feature for coastal birdwatching and this proved they case last week with numerous reports including three in fields at Pendeen, Cornwall and others as far north as far north as Islay in the Hebrides.

Hoopoes can turn up at very unexpected places inland such as housing estates and playing fields and such an unusual looking bird soon attracts the interest of local residents as well as regular birdwatchers.

One was still being reported earlier this month around the village of Rossington, South Yorkshire after first being seen in gardens on November 7 last year.

European hoopoe, Upupa epops.European hoopoe, Upupa epops.
It is likely to have finally moved on but could prove to to be the most northerly record of an overwintering hoopoe in the UK,

It has attracted large numbers of birders during its lengthy stay as did the hoopoe that stayed in September and October 2020 at the village of Collingham, the first hoopoe in the Leeds area for 40 years. Another showy individual was seen in gardens at Stamford Bridge in September last year.

In most years about 100 are seen here each year,

About 40 pairs have nested. in Britain and,as the climate grows warmer more are likely to do so as conditions become more favourable for them.

In Europe the best places to go looking for them are in Spain , but they are found all round the Mediterranean, and as far east as China.

As the weather warmed up the first returning blackcaps burst into their beautiful song while those that spent the winter here prepared to return to breeding sites in Europe.

Other sightings included black redstarts along the coast on their way back to breeding sites in Europe.

