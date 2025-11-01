Low Crankley, near Easingwold: Farm that’s growing into Christmas

Sign up to our Country Post newsletter - Rural life and farming news from across Yorkshire. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Dawnay Christmas Tree Farm, owned and run by husband and wife Andrew and Emma Mercer since returning from France in October 2019, is situated in the kind of location that is more than just about picking up a real tree, but about the start of the festivities to come. It’s just off the A19, a mile or so down a single-track road that leads to what Andrew describes as his favourite time of year.

‘I know it’s our business, but to do something as a business that at the same time gives back that warm feeling where you’ve provided something that people are really enjoying themselves. Well, that’s special.

‘I’ve always really loved this time of year. What’s different about it now, for me, is that everyone who comes to see us has a smile on their face because of what they’re going to experience over the next hour or so, from choosing their tree, going through Elf Wood if that’s what they want to do and hundreds do, many come back year after year to do that; going to Emma’s amazing festive shop, and we now have the horse trailer café that we introduced last year.

Andrew and Emma Mercer, of The Old Barn, near Easingwold, have been running the Dawnay Christmas Tree Farm for the past six years.

‘We get some who are here for hours, have a coffee, sausage roll, mince pie, mulled wine. And the beauty of it all is that it’s perfectly safe and parking is free. Hearing that amazing noise of fun and laughter and chatter in the background of people enjoying themselves, while myself and our little team are making sure everyone gets the tree they want, that’s what makes it for me.

Emma feels the same in her Yuletide emporium where she says that seeing those who come back year after year gladdens her heart.

‘That’s what I really get out of it. Every year we see our repeat customers who have become friends. Everyone comes into the shop and we have a good chat and there’s that friendly conversation that usually goes along the lines of where the last twelve months gone? Wasn’t that quick?

‘I overheard a customer say ‘it’s like an Aladdin’s Cave in here. When I’m buying in January I’m thinking very much about what customers have wanted the month before and picking up on trends. Last year there was a really big thing for bows on trees. It went really big on social media. I’m hoping that trend is still around because we’ve got a lot of bows this time.

This year is Andrew and Emma’s seventh Christmas at Low Crankley and although Andrew was born and bred on a farm nearby he tells of how their first Christmas running Dawnay was a very real baptism of fire.

‘We’d only been here a month when we opened on Saturday 23 November 2019. We were right in at the deep end, because even though the previous owners Nick and Karen had told us what to do, we were still pretty much flying by the seat of our pants.

Nonetheless, Andrew and Emma rolled up their collective sleeves and began a business that has doubled in their first six Christmases.

Andrew says the proportion of the sale of trees per year is a little different to many others in its split between the two most popular tree varieties.

‘We still sell and therefore grow quite a lot of the traditional Norway Spruce. That makes up about one third of our sales, with Nordmann Fir making up the rest.

‘Everyone now knows that the Norway Spruce will eventually drop its needles whereas the Nordmann Fir is a non-drop tree. How we make sure your Norway Spruce is as non-drop as it can be is by offering it as fresh as it can be.

‘When anyone comes here they can walk into the field, choose their Norway Spruce and we cut it down for them whenever they want it. So you can come and reserve it and when you’re ready for it, you come and we cut it. That’s why many people come to us because they know they’re getting a really fresh tree, which you can never really be sure of when you’re buying from somewhere like a big store where they buy in their trees.

‘Our Nordmann Fir and Norway Spruce are both great trees, but there are many who really love the Norway Spruce for that real distinctive Christmas tree aroma.

Andrew says he and Emma learned fast about growing their trees on a proportion of their 15 acres, usually taken up with the trees being grown over around four and a bit acres, having increased their plantation since they started.

‘The trees generally come back to us in January which we then mulch creating compost. We plant the new trees at the end of March, which will be harvested from around six years later. You’re making business decisions on how many trees you anticipate you’ll be selling that far in advance.

‘Our first pruning of the year is usually at the end March and beginning of April. We then look at fertiliser. Emma, who is the real gardener out of the two of us, ensures that all thistles and nettles are removed without affecting the grass or the trees. It’s then down to more pruning, tidying up and we’re ready for Christmas again.

‘It’s important that you always get the trees watered, not just when you have drought conditions like this year, because by the time trees look like they need water, if you let them get to that stage, it’s almost too late.

Emma tells of some important team members at Dawnay, one of whom Andrew will forever recall with anything but fondness.

‘We have what we call our eco-friendly lawn mowers,’ says Emma. ‘They’re Shropshire sheep that our good friend Lyn Arrowsmith of Raskelf Rare Breeds brings over to graze the grass around our Christmas trees. This year one of them didn’t like Andrew at all.

‘You can’t please everyone,’ Andrew says ruefully. ‘The one that took exception to me was not a person but a tup! He certainly didn’t like me and sent me head over heels one day, after butting me, but they do a fantastic job. Shropshire sheep are particularly useful because they don’t eat the trees, I think this one just fancied eating me.

Andrew says many locals remember the Padgetts who were market gardeners and farmers and started with Christmas trees on what was then an 80-acre farm.

‘They grew the business from having sold trees on their market stalls. It changed to Dawnay Farm with new owners and neighbours, and Elf Wood came about as an art project when someone approached them.

Andrew also makes wreaths.

‘Our kitchen is Andrew’s workshop,’ says Emma.