Lucky escape for French bulldog Stitch - Julian Norton

Sign up to our Country Post newsletter - Rural life and farming news from across Yorkshire. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

After nearly thirty years in practice, I know that most cases of possible foreign body in the throat turn out not to be foreign bodies after all. A dog, coughing and retching and producing pools of sticky, tenacious froth is usually suffering from laryngo-tracheitis, for example. Pork chops are different, though. These can lodge just where the oesophagus enters the stomach and the result is a very poorly dog and a big challenge. I did once see a patient who had swallowed a sewing needle, which had got stuck, lengthways, inside the poor dog’s tongue. It was hard to identify, until I’d fired up the X-ray machine. The radiograph provided conclusive evidence!

So, as Stitch trotted towards the practice, stopping occasionally to sniff the finest canine smells in town, I couldn’t help but feel that this might be a false alarm. He was an Anglo-French Bulldog, embracing the best in cross-channel bonhomie, but the worst in upper airway health. This sort of dog struggles to breath at the best of times. This evening, however, Stitch’s membranes were a subtle shade of lilac, his eyes were bulging more than normal and there was excessive noise emanating from his throat. His worried owners described exactly what had happened.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“He swallowed a dog chew whole, then he started choking. We can see the end of it but just can’t grab it.” So, this time, there was no doubt that there was something stuck. The bluish tinge to his face confirmed he was perilously short of oxygen. When I was a student, a vet advised me to “always, always sedate a dog before trying to remove anything from its mouth.” These were wise words, but I fancied my chances of getting a quick look before I reached for the sedatives. There was a distinct dull, white thing at the back of Stitch’s mouth. It looked like very thick mucus, or possibly something wedged between his upper back teeth. Even though he tried to clamp his mouth shut and, when I could get a glimpse, the back of his tongue was pushed firmly upwards, I thought I might be able to grab it. I already had a long pair of artery forceps at the ready. These are like a long pair of scissors but with grippy ends instead of cutting blades. After a couple of attempts, I managed to grab the very end of the white thing and slowly pulled. Nobody could believe their eyes, as a six-inch long soggy piece of dog chew emerged. Stitch looked surprised and relieved. His colour returned to a more standard pink and the bulge of his eyes slowly settled to something more normal.

A French Bulldog is groomed.