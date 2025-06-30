Malton Show, with livestock classes and a raft of entertainment and events, was held at North Yorkshire's Scampston Park and drew a crowd of thousands over the course of Sunday.

For this 137th year, highlights were to include camel racing and the county's Strongman competition, along with an equine acrobatics show.

Familiar favourites to make a return were the ever-popular fairground rides, giant tortoises, and usual livestock classes across a range of cattle and sheep.

Committee member Ashlie McHale said: “Everybody is enjoying their day. The sun is shining, it's busy but we're managing nicely.

“It's family friendly, a fun day. There's a little bit of something for everybody.”

As temperatures topped 23C by noon, crowds gathered around the main ring and horse ring to watch the entertainment and displays.

This is a show first recorded in the early 1870s, with Malton Agricultural Society having been in place since 1833. Beef was shown for the first time in 1885 – the first prize for shorthorn cattle was £25, quite some considerable sum considering a farm labourer at the time was earning 15 shillings a week.

Since its earliest days it has only grown, moving to Scampston Park in 1998 for more space, but Ms McHale has said it stays true to those early traditions.

“We're all local farmers, and farmer's wives," she said. "It's a tradition that is passed down in families and you can see the generations coming through. You hear people saying ‘my grandma used to do this’.

“It's a traditional, ongoing show that is adapting and changing to modern demands," she added. “A family friendly, fun day, with something for everybody and nobody is excluded.”

