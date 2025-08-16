A man who burned hazardous waste on a Yorkshire farm asked who had “grassed me up” when he was visited by Environment Agency officers.

Sign up to our Country Post newsletter - Rural life and farming news from across Yorkshire. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A court heard how Scott Wilkin, aged 33, had been involved of the illegal burning of waste, including household appliances and fridges, late last year.

Most Popular

The Environment Agency carried out an investigation after complaints about burning on Henholme Lane, in Silsden.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

On Wednesday Wilkin, of Riverside Road, appeared in court charged over the burning of waste on the site without a permit. He pleaded guilty to the charge.

A man who burned hazardous waste on a Yorkshire farm asked who had “grassed me up” when he was visited by Environment Agency officers.

Another man, David Holmes, 69, of Henholme Lane, was charged with the same offence. He failed to appear in court and a warrant was issued for his arrest

The court was told that the crime related to a period between October 17 and January 10.

Mr Newman, prosecuting on behalf of the Environment Agency, said: “Bradford Council had been informed of an illegal waste operation taking place on land off Henholme Lane. They attended and saw various pieces of waste on the site.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Firefighters attended on three occasions to reports of burning on the site and told those present on the site they shouldn’t be burning.

“Officers visited the site on November 5 to reports of illegal burning of fridges, freezers, mattresses and other household goods.

“A male was seen sorting through the waste. He was identified as David Holmes, who told officers they ‘had him red handed.’”

He said they were burning “everything, fridges, freezers, everything” and that Scott would “bury” the waste afterwards.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mr Newman said: “There were plastics, aerosols and other waste items.”

Holmes and Wilkin were sent letters on November 19 ordering them to stop burning on the site. A future visit found that the burning had apparently continued.

On that visit Wilkin confirmed he had received the previous letter, but told officers “How did you get my address? Who grassed me up?”

Referring to this exchange, Mr Newman told Magistrates: “The defendant clearly knew he was doing something wrong. Some of the material that was being burned was noxious and harmful waste.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Magistrates heard that Wilkin was “no stranger to the courts” and was currently serving suspended sentences for handling stolen goods and driving while disqualified.

Representing himself in court, Wilkin said he had recently taken on the tenancy of the farm.

A barn that he planned to store livestock in during the winter months had been full of waste, and he carried out burning to try to clear this waste.

He said: “In my eyes I didn’t think I was doing a lot wrong. It was like what happens on Bonfire night, just not on Bonfire night.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He said the fridges were going to be taken away, and weren’t being burned. He acknowledged he was “a bit slow” in clearing the site after being warned by the Environment Agency.

He added: “It never came into my head what I was doing was as serious as it was. I probably pushed my luck burning some things I shouldn’t.”

He told Magistrates he understood Holmes was stuck in Spain.