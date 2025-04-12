Mandatory housing measures extended across North to combat bird flu

Sign up to our Country Post newsletter - Rural life and farming news from across Yorkshire. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Government officials have announced an extension to enhanced biosecurity and housing for kept birds currently in force across Cheshire, City of Kingston Upon Hull, East Riding of Yorkshire, Herefordshire, Lancashire, Lincolnshire, Merseyside, Norfolk, North Yorkshire, Shropshire, Suffolk, Worcestershire and York to Cumbria, County Durham, Northumberland and Tyneside.

The move follows numerous outbreaks of the virus being confirmed at farms near Stanhope, County Durham and officials identifying the virus in game birds, such as pheasants, as well as poultry.

The England wide AIPZ mandating enhanced biosecurity remains in force.

Housing measures have been extended across much of the North after outbreaks in captive birds such as pheasants.

Highly pathogenic avian influenza (HPAI) H5N1 has this week been confirmed in commercial poultry in a sixth premises near Thirsk. A 3km protection zone and 10km surveillance zone has been declared around the premises.

A Defra spokesman said all poultry on the premises would be humanely culled.

He added following successful completion of disease control activities and surveillance within the zone surrounding a premises near Driffield, the 10km surveillance zone had ended.

The extended security measures comes as the number of cases of avian influenza in wild birds continues to rise. This week bird flu had been confirmed in a tawny owl and a Canada goose in North Yorkshire and an unspecified goose near Bradford.

The housing rules apply to all bird keepers whether they have pet birds, commercial flocks or just a few in a backyard flock, and requires the strictest levels of biosecurity measures to reduce contact with wild birds.

With the growing number of animal and plant disease outbreaks around the world, the NFU is calling for greater investment in biosecurity.

NFU President Tom Bradshaw said: “Outbreaks of plant or animal disease pose a significant risk to the UK’s food security, which this government has repeatedly stated is critical to national security, especially when coupled with increasing global instability and the impact that can have on the UK’s food supply.

“Disease outbreaks are not only a threat to the national economy, but the UK’s ability to trade. For example, the UK exported nearly £6bn of animal and plant products in 2024 which relied on the UK’s biological security reputation. As an island nation we have a natural advantage, but this means nothing without fit for purpose import controls which address the needs and concerns of different sectors. The recent outbreaks of Foot and Mouth Disease – a disease which still haunts the memories of so many in our sector – across Europe is hugely worrying for British farmers and we must do everything to prevent it crossing the Channel. The risks are high and new threats are emerging all the time.”