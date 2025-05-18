Mandatory housing of poultry and birds is lifted as bird flu risk recedes

Sign up to our Country Post newsletter - Rural life and farming news from across Yorkshire. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Biosecurity measures brought about following the introduction of an avian influenza prevention zone will be removed by May 22, in Hull, East Riding, North Yorkshire and York.

A Defra official said: “Following ongoing monitoring using the latest scientific evidence and risk assessment, bird flu risk levels have been reduced.”

Therefore, mandatory housing measures for poultry and captive birds will be lifted and birds can be kept outside unless they are in a Protection Zone or Captive Bird Monitoring (Controlled) Zone. Mandatory stringent biosecurity measures will remain in places nationwide.

The mandatory housing of poultry measure is being lifted as the risk of bird flu spreading recedes.

As birds may have been housed for several months, there will be a seven-day transition period until Thursday during which, where necessary, previously housed birds must be released gradually to minimise welfare issues.

Poultry keepers who intend to allow their birds outside are advised to use the upcoming days to prepare their outside areas for the safe release of their birds. This will include cleansing and disinfection of hard surfaces, fencing off ponds or standing water and reintroduction of wild bird deterrents.

The Avian Influenza Prevention Zone mandating strict biosecurity will remain in place in England, Scotland and Wales.

Defra said scrupulous biosecurity remained best deterrent to stopping the spread of avian influenza. This includes measures such as disinfecting footwear, clothing and vehicles and equipment before and after entering premises. Bird gatherings, such as fairs and markets, remain banned.

UK Chief Veterinary Officer, Dr Christine Middlemiss, said: "Following a sustained period of reduced risk from avian influenza, we are now able to lift the mandatory housing measures in effect in various counties, which is testament to the hard work and vigilance of bird keepers across the country who have all played their part in managing the spread of this disease. While the lifting of mandatory housing measures will be welcomed by bird keepers, it is imperative that keepers continue to practice stringent biosecurity and that any suspicions of disease are reported to the Animal and Plant Health agency immediately.”

A Government map showing bird flu control zones shows there have been no outbreaks recently identified in East Yorkshire, following numerous outbreaks since November.

Following the successful completion of disease control activities and surveillance within the zones surrounding seven premises south and west of Thirsk, the 3km protection zone has ended. The area that formed it becomes part of 10km surveillance zones surrounding these premises.

