Marsden Moor: Firefighters tackle huge moor fire on Yorkshire moor near the Pennine Way
Members of the public were told to steer clear of the area on Friday evening after the fire broke out and stretched across a 10km by 5km area.
More than a dozen fire crews were sent to the scene to tackle the blaze after it broke out on Friday (Mar 21) at around 1.30pm.
West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service used blowers, beaters and moorland vehicles to help control the fire.
A statement said: “We had a number of crews in attendance at a moorland fire in Marsden. We were called at 1.30pm to reports of a fire near March Haigh Reservoir.
“The fire front is believed to be around 1.5km. Crews are using the argocat, beaters and blowers to tackle it. The public are being asked to avoid the area.
“Crews in attendance at this time including supporting crews are: Meltham, Slaithwaite, Holmfirth, Skelmanthorpe Todmorden and Halifax.”
The latest update at 7.20pm said just four pumps remained in the area to help protect properties.
