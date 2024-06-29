Marsden Moor: National Trust turning to water projects to increase biodiversity and reduce fire risk
And it is water that is set to preserve one of the region’s favourites for many more years and generations to come.Marsden Moor, some 5,500 plus acres of moorland between West Yorkshire and Manchester, can be on any given day, a spectacle of a silent summer nature haven or a bleak, wild and vast expanse battered by the elements.And over time Marsden Moor has taken its fair share of beatings, either by nature or human intervention.However, the National Trust, which owns Marsden Moor, is embarking on an ambitious project to heal the effects of climate change and reduce flood risks.The Landscapes for Water scheme will be crucial, add National Trust experts, in helping to tackle a wildfire risk, that over recent years have proved both devastating and damaging.It is a joint programme of work to improve upland habitats across the Upper Calder and Colne catchments, stretching from Marsden Moor to the more northerly Heptonstall Moor.It will see tree planting in various areas to capture carbon, but, specifically in small valleys, called cloughs, where trees would naturally grow, but haven't due to past moorland management.Natural flood management interventions such as gully blocking, pond creation and the installation of 3,500 leaky dams to help slow the flow of water on the moors and keep it on there will help with peat restoration, and in turn, a boggy moor can help reduce wildfires.Jo Hudson, general manager at the National Trust says the debate about the best way to manage Marsden has always been, aptly heated.However, as it is not a heather moor, burning is not appropriate and every one of the eight fires on Marsden last year was due to deliberate or accidental burning by humans, she added.Ms Hudson said: “When it comes to mitigating risk, there are those that still advocate controlled burning, but scientific evidence and practical experience has shown that burning on peatlands is damaging, impacting their ability to store carbon and water, to maintain healthy soils and to protect historic features.
"Around Marsden Moor we have now planted 65,000 native-species trees as part of a joint project with Yorkshire Water, the West Yorkshire Combined Authority and the White Rose Forest that will see 300,000 trees planted and 3,500 leaky dams installed over the next four years.“Aside from restoring the natural hydrology and biodiversity of the peat, this work will help to mitigate the risk of flood, which has been growing with the number of regular ‘named storms’ that batter our part of the world.
"This all helps with reducing the risk of moorland fires but arguably our most important fire prevention work is in changing human behaviour.”The National Trust is using scientific evidence and practical experience to show that burning on peatlands is damaging, impacting their ability to store carbon and water, to maintain healthy soils and to protect historic features.Landscapes for Water will also help improve water quality in reservoirs and in turn restore habitats for both existing and new species of plants, animals and insects while the National Trust is also working with the RSPB to restore habitats of black grouse, red squirrel, pine marten, curlew, twite and merlin.Helped by Moors for the Future, it has also undertaken a programme of Molinia removal and founded its own native plant nursery for propagating sphagnum moss and other moorland species so they can be planted on the moor to bring back a mix of biodiversity.
