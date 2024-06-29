And it is water that is set to preserve one of the region’s favourites for many more years and generations to come.Marsden Moor, some 5,500 plus acres of moorland between West Yorkshire and Manchester, can be on any given day, a spectacle of a silent summer nature haven or a bleak, wild and vast expanse battered by the elements.And over time Marsden Moor has taken its fair share of beatings, either by nature or human intervention.However, the National Trust, which owns Marsden Moor, is embarking on an ambitious project to heal the effects of climate change and reduce flood risks.The Landscapes for Water scheme will be crucial, add National Trust experts, in helping to tackle a wildfire risk, that over recent years have proved both devastating and damaging.It is a joint programme of work to improve upland habitats across the Upper Calder and Colne catchments, stretching from Marsden Moor to the more northerly Heptonstall Moor.It will see tree planting in various areas to capture carbon, but, specifically in small valleys, called cloughs, where trees would naturally grow, but haven't due to past moorland management.Natural flood management interventions such as gully blocking, pond creation and the installation of 3,500 leaky dams to help slow the flow of water on the moors and keep it on there will help with peat restoration, and in turn, a boggy moor can help reduce wildfires.Jo Hudson, general manager at the National Trust says the debate about the best way to manage Marsden has always been, aptly heated.However, as it is not a heather moor, burning is not appropriate and every one of the eight fires on Marsden last year was due to deliberate or accidental burning by humans, she added.Ms Hudson said: “When it comes to mitigating risk, there are those that still advocate controlled burning, but scientific evidence and practical experience has shown that burning on peatlands is damaging, impacting their ability to store carbon and water, to maintain healthy soils and to protect historic features.