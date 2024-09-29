For more than 30 years the Masham Sheep Fair has brought a festival of all things woolly to the picturesque Yorkshire town on the edge of the Dales.

Boasting one of the largest market squares in England, the town is famous for its sheep sales were as many as 70,000 sheep were sold each year.

To mark these times where the town was the centre of the sheep world, the Sheep Fair celebrates the history of the area and its links to the livestock, as well as raising thousands of pounds for charity.

The event started off more than 30 years ago when Susan Cunliffe-Lister and a band of willing volunteers set it up to raise money for Sheep Aid, which helps farmers in Africa.

It was such a hit it has carried on ever since and now raises funds for charities closer to home, such as Yorkshire Air Ambulance.

Among the events which draw the visitors to the show are the sheep showing, sheep racing, fleece stalls and a craft market.

Despite some poor weather leading into the weekend, it was largely dry and fine for the thousands of visitors who attended over the course of Saturday and Sunday.

