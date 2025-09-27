Masham Sheep Fair: On the market for a show of pride

Sign up to our Country Post newsletter - Rural life and farming news from across Yorkshire. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The return of sheep to the market square took place when Susan, of nearby Swinton Estate, and others chose to put on an event for Sheep Aid, raising funds for farmers in Africa.

“We’ve always loved Masham Sheep Fair,” says Stuart Goldie of Ferryman’s House, Maunby, who will be there once again with his pedigree Bleu du Maine breed. It’s the last show of the season and the organisation is first class. They get great judges too, who often come from long distances. We must have been there for many of those years as we started with Goldie’s Bleu du Maines, the Maunby flock 1987.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Stuart turned 82 just recently and has a proud record of showing the flock with which he and his late wife Julia built a significant reputation.

Bleu du Maine sheep breeder Stuart Goldie from Munby, near Thirsk.

“We’ve had breed champion several times at the Great Yorkshire Show and even this year we had male champion. We’ve also won the Lowland section in the Interbreed a couple times. We also won at the Royal Show, but the pinnacle of our showing was in the Interbreed Pairs at the Royal Highland Show in 2012 with a homebred ewe and a tup we bought as a shearling, to beat the top Scottish breeders in Scotland was something I never expected.”

That victory was all the more special because Stuart was born near the Solway coast in south-west Scotland between Annan and Dumfries where his two brothers farmed and where their five sons carry on the family tradition of excellence in breeding cattle and sheep. Stuart’s life took a different course.

“I studied for my degree in agriculture at Bangor University and then worked for ICI Agriculture for 20 years on agricultural advisory work, which brought me to ICI on Teesside having also worked in Warwickshire and Lincolnshire. This was in the heyday of agricultural expansion and I was involved with a tremendous amount of technical advisory work, cash flows and budgets for farmers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I then became centre manager at Nature’s World in Middlesbrough, an environmental centre that was just being developed on Teesside on a 30-acre site that became a visitor attraction.”

Stuart’s farming background was to see he and Julia move to Maunby, near Thirsk, where they bought a small acreage for Julia’s equine interest and gave Stuart the opportunity to follow his dream of quality sheep breeding.

“We’d bought a house with a couple of acres and had rented some additional land. That’s when we started with the sheep. Julia was a keen horse person and was doing a lot of riding and competing, but she also proved to be an excellent stock person and we loved showing the sheep together.

“After having started out with a few Mules my interest in sheep breeding really took off when we took on a couple of Bleu Du Maines that were a relatively newly imported breed at the time. One of my brothers was an early importer. They are a large sheep which originated in the 19th century in Maine-et-Loire, Mayenne and Sarthe and their most distinctive characteristic being their bald, blue grey head polled in both sexes.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We put our toe in the water with them in the mid/late 80s having been attracted by their strong maternal traits. They are great mothers and very fine boned, easy lambing is one of the big benefits of Bleu du Maines. They have phenomenal prolificacy with around 235 per cent reached at times. They certainly produce a lot of triplets.

“Some breeds go too fat once they get to a certain age or weight, but the Bleu du Maine tend to continue to put on lean meat.”

Stuart, who has been chair and president of the breed society, says his principal aim is to breed top quality tups and females to sell to other breeders and he’s clearly still doing that based on this year’s current crop of show success.

“We don’t do as many as we used to. This year we won the breed championship with a senior ram Maunby Yorvik at North Yorkshire County Show, our local show and also more recently at Wensleydale Show; we had a really successful Great Yorkshire Show with three Firsts and a Third, our ram lamb Maunby Atlas going on to be male champion which was quite exciting as both he and our senior ram winner were artificial insemination sons of the best tup we’ve ever bred Maunby Butch born in 2004.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“He was really successful, winning at the Royal Show and Great Yorkshire Show. We sold him as a lamb at Carlisle at the top price of 2000 guineas and we’d kept semen from him. He was bought by a breeder in Northumberland, a great breeder, John Davidson who had phenomenal success with him. It just shows how top genetics keep coming to the top.

“We generally do a small amount of AI each year because we’ve kept semen from one or two of our very top tups. They’re usually the first ones to lamb, everything else is natural service. We lamb from the end of January and into early February.”

Stuart has scaled down his flock more recently but he’s still enjoying showing with the aid of his daughter Hannah and her husband Robin.

“We’ve been gradually reducing numbers are tupping 30 ewes this year. There are usually 60-80 sheep about the place. I enjoy having them and they give me a reason to get up in a morning and keep me active.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We scan the ewes so know exactly what each ewe is expecting and group them and feed them accordingly.

“We keep around 15 females to go into the flock as replacements, the rest sold as breeding females privately or at the Carlisle pedigree sale in August.

“With the tup lambs it’s usually the top 20 per cent that go to pedigree breeders, that’s around 8-10 that will hopefully achieve good things.

“Hannah has a natural stock person’s instinct.

“She helps me at shows and at home with the sheep, while bringing up two children and having a career in property investments.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad