When this family started delivering milk from their farm in West Yorkshire, it was in churns and taken by horse and cart.

Now – 100 years later - H Southwell and Son are the biggest milk wholesalers in Halifax.

They rear all their own dairy cows and milk more than a hundred on a daily basis.

All the family are involved, from grandparents Stephen and Bronwyn Kershaw, to the youngest member - six-year-old Hugo.

Leon Parrott, Reuben Sykes, Liam Dodson, Karl Fairbank, Bronwyn Kershaw, Stephen Kershaw, Harriet Sykes, and Sarah Sykes, with Hugo Sykes, six, and Chris Sykes at the front. They all work at Shroggs Farm in Halifax.

“We as a family run the farm together with our small team - we all have a role to play in keeping the farm going,” said Stephen and Bronwyn’s eldest granddaughter, Harriett Sykes.

The business at Shroggs Farm was started by Herbert and Sarah Southwell in 1923. They bought cows gradually and slowly grew the firm.

Their son Thomas worked with his dad Herbert and they delivered churns of milk by horse and cart twice a day – once in the morning and once in the evening - as people did not have fridges.

When Thomas grew up, he met Doris Chatburn who helped with delivering milk and the pair had a daughter, Bronwyn, in 1948 who also joined the family business when she was older.

The dairy herd at Shroggs Farm in Luddenden Foot, Halifax.

Bronwyn met Stephen Kershaw after he came up for haymaking one day, and they got married in 1973 and had a little girl, Sarah Kershaw.

The family tree now working the farm features Bronwyn and Stephen Kershaw, Chris and Sarah Sykes (Kershaw), their eldest daughter Harriett, 20, and sons, Reuben, 17, and Hugo, 6.

Four other family friends work at the farm in Luddenden Foot – rugby league legend for Bradford Bulls Karl Fairbank; father and son Ian and Liam Dodson and Leon Parrat.

The firm used to bottle all of its milk but as times moved on and bigger milk distributors, it now has its milk packaged at Dales Dairies in Skipton and it arrives back on a 26 tonne wagon each day.

The founder of the farm and milk business, Herbert Southwell with son Thomas Southwell delivering via horse and cart.

Harriett said: “The focus has moved away from doorstep deliveries, and more on to shops, supermarkets, and hospitality businesses.”

"My grandad delivers our products into Hebden Bridge, Todmorden, Walsden and Cornholme to cafes, restaurants and shops.

"My grandma has recently retired from her doorstep round, delivering in Luddendenfoot and Sowerby Bridge, which she did for 60 years. She now has a small round locally where she delivers to offices, cafes and shops.

"My parents have their own milk rounds. They deliver to most shops, cafes, restaurants, offices and the hospital in Halifax, with my Dad also delivering to parts of Bradford.”

Reuben looks after the cows at home and also works on the machinery and doing field work alongside being an apprentice at Bob Wild Farming Machinery in Mytholmroyd.

Harriet’s role on the farm is being in charge of the stock and loading the milk into the vans for every delivery while Hugo helps with feeding the calves and milking the cows.

Harriett added: "We understand the struggles farmers have faced over these recent years and we believe that our close and trusted network is what has pulled us through these ever-going challenges.