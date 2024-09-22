Arden Great Moor can alternately seem a bleak, uncompromising landscape and a gorgeous heather strewn suntrap often within hours the same day, and it is here that the county’s largest area of blanket bog exists and where the combined efforts of Jamie Savile, managing trustee of Mexborough Estates, which owns Hawnby Estate; resident agent Tom Storrar and ecologist Jackie Longrigg-Smith have been working to ensure its peatland remains in good shape for the future.

Peatland restoration and its ongoing management is important to wildlife, to conservation, to reducing flood risk, to carbon sequestration and the improvement of the deep peat on Arden Great Moor has been the main thrust of Hawnby Estate’s Peatland Restoration project.

“The characteristics of our location give us a rare position in the North York Moors in that much of Arden Great Moor where this project was undertaken is deep peat, which is relatively rare in the North York Moors,” says Jamie.

Pictured are Tom Storer (Resident Agent for the Estate) and Jackie Longrigg-Smith (ecologist and project designer/manager) on Arden Great Moor. Picture Bruce Rollinson

“This is a huge blanket bog area and as it is under the estate’s ownership we thought we were really placed to make a difference and improve the quality of the peat.

“The moor has a traditional land management system including sheep grazing with flocks hefted to the moor, grouse shooting which depends on the success of the heather and heather management through rotational burning on shallow peat and cutting, all practices which have served it well for generations.

“It is enjoyed by tens of thousands of walkers on the Cleveland Way who walk past it each year and we want it to continue to bring all of the positive benefits that peatland offers.”

Ecologist and project manager Jackie Longrigg-Smith was at the helm of the work that has been carried out on Arden Great Moor.

“The land leant itself to peatland restoration in terms of improving the Sphagnum which is the moss, the cover of bog masses and of blanket bog. There were areas that needed restoration which involved looking firstly at the hydrological integrity of the moor.

“If there are any man-made ditches or channels or gullies, called grips, we look to block those, blocking with peat and turf dams or timber dams so that the bog retains water.

"It doesn’t stop it completely but it slows it so that it allows the water to dissipate back into the peat mass which means that run-off and potential flood risk and damage is less likely as it then raises the water table adjacent to the blocked channel.

“This project was mainly about enhancing what was there and improving the resilience of that habitat.

"There’s one thing that is shown on peat masses that have less rainfall like the North York Moors, and that is that over the next 50 years it has been predicted there will be significant loss of that peat mass, which is currently a major asset, but if the prediction comes true then this will cause carbon loss into the atmosphere, increased water courses, increased run-off and therefore increased potential flood risk and damage further down hills and into rivers.

“Because of Hawnby Estate’s and Mexborough Estate’s commitment to the project we were able to adopt a whole suite of measures including reprofiling of the peat reducing the potential for wind, water and animal erosion, revegetating bare peat and plug planting of Sphagnum moss, which is called inoculation. We used 180,000 plugs in the work on Arden Great Moor.

“Peatland without Sphagnum moss, also known as bog moss, is more susceptible to drying out, resulting in the peat oxidising and releasing carbon.

"A properly functioning blanket bog requires a cover of Sphagnum moss to enable the peat formation process to re-establish and improve the hydrological integrity of the peat mass which in turn increases carbon sequestration.

“Sphagnum moss is the building block of peat and Sphagnum inoculation allows peat to be able to continue to establish and to enhance and restore the blanket bog habitat. The moss and peat work hand in hand.

“Deep peat sites are seen as those that have hydrological integrity to enable sequestration of carbon into the peat mass that therefore becomes a carbon sink rather than a carbon source, which has benefits for everyone.

“We completed the restoration works in autumn last year having started after the bird breeding season.”

Tom tells of how vital he sees the peatland restoration work that has been carried out by Jackie and her team and how important Sphagnum is to the peatland specifically and Arden Great Moor.

“The sphagnum here is this amazing moss that when you pick it up and squeeze it you can see its holding capacity because all this water comes out.

"We often hear a lot about stopping the flow of water downstream and this is just amazingly good at holding it and by doing so creates the right environment for peat creation. It’s like a superpower on the moors and it does this fantastic job.

“I read recently that peat is the biggest storer of carbon in the UK with over three billion tonnes of carbon, around the same amount as all the forests in the UK, France and Germany put together. That’s pretty incredible and it just goes to show the important role these deep peat areas have to play in all our futures.

“Arden Great Moor is home incredibly rare flora and fauna and huge populations of rare listed species such as the curlew. These moors are internationally significant and protected for being so rare and incredibly diverse.

“It can look bleak, but when you see it in full bloom with all the purple heather, take a closer look and see all the bilberries and different mosses, all sorts of weird and wonderful plants it is magnificent to see. It’s great that Jamie and his family are preserving and enhancing it, with all the carbon benefits that also brings.”

Jamie is delighted with the results which Jackie has already reported back on since last year’s efforts.

“From my perspective and as custodians of the estate I have to say what utter heroes Jackie and her team of contractors from Moor & Valley have been.

"I remember when the gloaming of autumn had seriously set in, a miserable bleak day and Jackie arrived out of the bog, dripping wet having been on the moor all day.