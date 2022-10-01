The scheme has been designed through industry collaboration, and seeks to match successful Yorkshire-based applicants with mentors from within the network’s vast membership, providing invaluable access to knowledge and experience as they strive to meet career goals.

The opportunity is open to anyone seeking guidance to negotiate a range of agricultural opportunities and challenges, from succession issues to changes to farming practices.

People that are new to the farming and agricultural industry are also welcome to apply.

Nick Grayson, farmer and Chair of Future Farmers of Yorkshire. He has benefitted previously from mentoring offered by the organisation.

The work of the mentor will be to help evaluate the mentee’s business aspirations, help build their knowledge and to look at and access new perspectives. They will provide focus, a listening ear and will support their mentee to set goals, offering contacts and access to new networks, and empowering their decision making.

Future Farmers in Yorkshire was started back in 2010 is a forward-thinking group of more than 1,000 farmers, vets and industry professionals, supported by the Yorkshire Agricultural Society.

Part of its role is to develop people in order to help make sure that Yorkshire has a thriving and healthy agricultural future, and it recognises the transformative role a mentor can play as a trusted sounding board for ideas and support.

South Yorkshire tenant farmer Nick Grayson, Chair of the Future Farmers of Yorkshire, has benefitted directly from mentorship and wants others to have the same opportunity.

Mr Grayson, 32, farms in Rotherham alongside his wife Carys, and have Aberdeen Angus cattle, Pedigree Saddleback pigs and sheep.

He said: “Having been thrown in at the deep end with the sudden death of my father when I was aged 23, I was very fortunate to receive mentorship both formally and informally in the years that followed.

“I owe a great deal to this mentor for the success of installing an on-farm butchery and beginning to direct sell from the farm gate. At a time in my life where I lacked direction, my mentor provided me with structure and motivation to follow through with my new farm diversification idea.”

While a Future Farmers Mentor cannot provide all the answers, he added, Mr Grayson believes the scheme can have a meaningful impact.

He said: “A mentor will make you question yourself, share their ideas and experiences, put you in contact with others that have done things in different ways and encourage you to think outside of the box.”

Initially the scheme will be open to eight mentees for a 12-month pilot period, and the Future Farmers Mentorship Scheme is inviting expressions of interest from Future Farmers of every age and business status.

The network is free to join and delivers a rolling programme of events, training workshops and bursary opportunities throughout the year.

Expressions of interest in the Mentorship Scheme will be reviewed this autumn by a working group of Future Farmers who will match appropriate candidates with relevant volunteer mentors.