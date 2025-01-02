Mixed reaction to rollover agreements which will be a setback for some farmers

Sign up to our Country Post newsletter - Rural life and farming news from across Yorkshire. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Neil Heseltine, adviser to the Nature Friendly Farming Network steering group, said while Defra’s agreement to bring some 1,200 farmers will be brought into the schemes represented “some much-needed positive news”, the offer of rollover agreements for farmers in the current higher tier scheme was “very disappointing”.

Writing for Country Post, fourth generation farmer Mr Heseltine, who runs a Belted Galloway and Swaledale sheep farm near Malham, warned farmers are “feeling the squeeze financially” as Defra announced applications to the scheme would be by invitation, on a rolling monthly basis.

Confirming the move, the Government said it was injecting “more than £343 million into the rural economy”, benefiting more than 31,000 farmers.

Upland farmer Neil Heseltine, who has given a mixed reaction to the government's higher tier stewardship scheme plans.

It said the scheme was part of the “largest ever increase investment in sustainable food production in our country’s history” and quarterly payments provided through the initiative were designed to improve farmers’ cashflow and a rolling application window so customers can apply throughout the year.

The scheme includes actions to improve flood resilience and species abundance and funding to secure enhanced environmental benefits and deliver for nature recovery, including sensitive areas such as Sites of Special Scientific Interest.

Secretary of State for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs Steve Reed said the government was “working hard to get money into farmers bank accounts”, with more flexible actions, improved payments to help cashflow and a rolling application window.

The NFU has said the scheme being delayed until the summer would be another “hammer blow” to farmers.

CLA president, Victoria Vyvyan, said: “Farmers are ready to make environmental improvements, while feeding the nation, but the government must back this with the funding and resources needed to grow the rural economy.”

Mr Heseltine, who is also chair of the Yorkshire Dales National Park Authority, said it was critical that farmers could access schemes which are suitably ambitious on protecting both the environment and food production.

He said: “It is particularly vital for upland and hill farms like mine at Malham, as farmers like us currently have a smaller range of suitable support options and are consequently not receiving a particularly large chunk of the available funding.”

Mr Heseltine added mirror or rollover agreements being offered to those already in higher tier schemes

were significantly less generous than ones in the forthcoming schemes.

He said: “I do not know how the Government thinks this can be fair or right. It is worrying that progress on nature-friendly farming could go backwards if farmers join less ambitious schemes to ensure the finances stack up.