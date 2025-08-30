'Muker is the show of shows so far as Swaledale sheep are concerned'

Sign up to our Country Post newsletter - Rural life and farming news from across Yorkshire. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“Muker Show (Wednesday 3 September) is the show of shows so far as Swaledale sheep are concerned, and it also brings the community together. The whole week leading up to it is all about the show, people trying to get stock ready, produce ready for the tents, and we all go down and set up a couple of days before. It’s a week-long community get-together.

“It has also become really popular with people coming from far and wide, even people from abroad. On a lovely day when the sun is out there isn’t a better place to be with the sheep, fell races, Muker Silver Band.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mark remembers taking part and winning the junior fell race when he was younger but more importantly to him, he’s been successful with his sheep at the show, including the overall champion twice.

Swaledale sheep farmer and steward at Muker Show Mark Rukin, pictured on his farm at West Stonesdale, near Keld, with wife Linda and children Jessica (11), Sophie (9) and Jack (5).

“I never thought of doing anything else but sheep farming and farmed with my brother Chris and father John at Park Lodge Farm in Keld, where they still farm and have a campsite. We used to milk cows there too.

“My wife Linda and I moved up to Gatehouse Farm in 2008 which we rented and then bought in 2018, and last year we moved into Frith Holme where Linda’s parents Brian and Dot Thornborrow lived previously. We rent it from them. Our acreage across both farms is just over 400 acres of in-bye and we run our stock on 3000 acres of common land. Brian still works on the farm. Farmers never retire up here.

“To me the Swaledale is the hill breed and always has been. It’s called the Queen of the Hill for that reason. It’s very hardy. They are a good mother. They look after themselves well, and they tend to have two lambs more now than compared to what we used to get. I do feel that the Swaledale sheep is not appreciated the way it should be, and so Muker Show is a real education for those that come. It must be one of very few shows only to have one breed on show.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mark runs a flock of around 900 Swaledale ewes, a small flock of 40 Texels and a smaller herd of 10 Limousin-crossed cattle, using a Belgian Blue bull.

“We winter what sheep we can on the moor, but the new schemes that have come in are trying to force us off the commons in the winter, so we try to get a bit of winter grazing away for some of the gimmer shearlings and winter 200 in the sheds.

“The sheep get scanned about the middle of February and we’ll tend to give them a little bit more feed from then onwards. They all lamb on the in-bye.

“Through the summer we’ll just keep the twin lambs on the in-bye ground and once we clip in July everything will go to the fell, so we don’t have a single sheep left on the in-bye which cleans it up for when we start taking the lambs off ready for sale.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We keep all of our own replacements, which is around 250-300 each year. The rest of the ewe lambs all get sold in Hawes or Kirkby Stephen sales in early October.

Mark had his biggest sale success with a tup in 2016 but says the annual sales at Hawes and Kirkby Stephen can be very unpredictable.

“We try our best with our tups but really the tup shearling sale is a lottery. You don’t know what you’re going to make with them. The best we’ve done was when one managed to reach £86,000 in Hawes. It was bought by a few breeders. At those kinds of price it also gets harder to buy a tup on your own.

Anything not destined for other flocks or going back into his own flock is sold into the meat trade at Hawes livestock market through autumn and winter.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We’re just about to pull off the stronger lambs which we will start getting away to market within the next month or so. The rest we’ll sell throughout winter. I look to get them to around 40 kilos.

Grass is cut on the in-bye which provides feed for the sheep. Mark says this year’s weather hasn’t been too bad up in the hills where he farms.

“We get one cut. We had a good, dry spring but when the drought came the grass was just starting to take a bit of harm and the crop had stopped growing. Towards the last week of June we had the odd bit of rain and it was amazing how things picked up through July.

“We do everything ourselves making as many little bales of hay as possible and round baling the rest. We made 3000 little bales of hay this year. The sheep get sugar beet as well as hay on the fell.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mark says the only two shows where he shows his Swaledales, other than shows at sales, are Muker and Tan Hill.

“They’re our two local shows, either side of us. I am on the committee and a steward at Muker and I am vice chair at Tan Hill.

“We won overall champion at Muker in 2014 with a homebred gimmer shearling, and last year with a tup we purchased. We won at Tan Hill in 2011 with a ewe which was bred by the late Robert Thornborrow, an exceptional Swaledale breeder and Linda’s dad’s cousin. We’re still breeding from that ewe’s bloodline.

Mark is also on the Swaledale Sheep Breeders Association council, representing B District.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I’ve only been on it for a couple of years. It’s a privilege to be a part of something that means so much to me.

Mark and Linda have a young family made up of, Jessica, Sophie and Jack (just five years old) who Mark says is ‘tractor mad’. Mark says the loss of the BPS, impending government Inheritance Tax change, SFI current curtailment, increased running costs and even local education transport arrangements are conspiring to make life more difficult, but that he and Linda are making it work.

“It’s tight and a lot harder than it used to be and we need to be a lot more careful. Linda works for a local estate a couple of days a week while also looking after our three children; animal feed prices are still rising, and Inheritance Tax is going to cause a problem for a lot of small farms.

“The council has stopped gritting our roads and Jessica is not going to receive free school transport to secondary school where she starts next week. They’ve changed the rules. Free transport is only to your nearest school and ours are either over the A66 and over the mountain into Cumbria! The kids from this dale have always gone to Richmond, which is our catchment, where Jessica will be going. We’re currently in a battle that we shouldn’t be.