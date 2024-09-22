Murton Park: The Yorkshire attraction with adventures and tales of living history

From being at the helm of a Royal Navy submarine to being a Centurion in the Roman army, Dan Coultas has covered a lot of ground.

He is a living history manager at Murton Park, near York, which includes the Yorkshire Museum of Farming, where he divides his time between being a Roman Centurion and a Viking renegade as part of the educational days attended by thousands of primary school visitors every year.

With a small platoon, he walked alongside Hadrian’s Wall in July in full military garb to raise the Park’s profile even further and raise funds for its future plans and for Yorkshire Air Ambulance.

Dan Coultas (Living History Manager). Picture By Yorkshire Post Photographer, James Hardisty

“Seeing the joy we were bringing was almost worth it itself, regardless of the profile and money raised,” says Dan. “It’s not every day you can be walking alongside Hadrian’s Wall and see a Roman Centurion coming your way.

“We walked its 84 miles from Bowness on Solway to finishing at Wallsend, Newcastle. We did get a bit delayed by the amount of people wanting photographs with us or simply interested in what we were doing, but that was just great.

"We were also really well supported by all of the English Heritage sites along the way and Vindolanda.”

Dan and his team of legionaires included his dad, Neil, who came up with the idea, while his Living History colleagues Chris Bray and Andrew Derych gave fellow walkers another slice of Roman history.

Jemma Bulmer, a living history interpreter dressed as a Vikign Lady, sat in the Viking Village on site. Picture James Hardisty.

“We had a groma. It’s the surveying tool the Romans used to make sure roads or buildings were straight. We were surveying what the Romans had built and reporting back to the Roman emperor on the state of the wall, which would not have impressed him.”

Dan says getting the message out that Murton Park is a fantastic school facility and an amazing educational centre for all was the key to the Hadrian’s Wall experience.

“We are looking at developing different styles of delivery of education in Living History for all ages and taking Living History to Hadrian’s Wall showed how we can deliver education in all kinds of ways through our fantastic and incredibly knowledgeable team at Murton Park where most of the Living History team have a Masters Degree in history.

“I’m the one with a point of difference to that, being from a naval background and used to drive submarines but we all share a love of history and want to pass on that knowledge to all generations.

Craig Benton is managing director of Murton Park that is home to many and varied activities and he’s full of admiration for Dan and his team’s efforts in raising awareness and funds.

“We want everyone to know about us and for people to come and experience what we offer, which is amazing. When Dan said let’s raise awareness, show off our product and how beautiful it is, and also raise funds, then came up with the Hadrian’s Wall idea, it was just great.

"We’ve had so much publicity from it, mainly thanks to another member of our team, Olivia Jackson, who is also placing us even more firmly on the map with everyone. We are a real destination venue that has so much to offer.

“We are trying to make our experiences even better all the time and next month will see the opening of our new roundhouse that will allow greater classroom-style education while not just schoolchildren but all visitors are here.

“Our top Living History experiences are Roman and Viking. We are finding that schools are now looking towards other topics that are not just history-based such as STEM education – involving science, technology, engineering and maths.

"Our wildlife and nature, flora and fauna all around the park lends itself really well.

“We have always been known as Yorkshire Museum of Farming and that is what is on the brown road signs but we have rebranded to Murton Park as we offer so many different activities here including an operational railway line – Derwent Valley Light Railway with our own station; the Living History areas which include a Roman fort and Viking settlement and often see re-enactment groups on weekends, the farming museum and we are also home to beekeepers and wool spinners.

“We’ve also a fantastic restaurant and Murton Park now offers what I believe is the best value family pass for entrance into the whole of the facilities. It’s just £38 for an annual pass that includes two adults and three children.

"The Yorkshire Museum of Farming Ltd is a registered charity and for over 40 years it's been the charity's mission to collect and preserve Yorkshire’s farming history.”