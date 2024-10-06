National Carrot Day: Farmers stage event to celebrate humble root vegetable

Sign up to our Country Post newsletter - Rural life and farming news from across Yorkshire. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The dedicated day took place on Thursday, with eighth-generation farmer Rodger Hobson, of Crockey Hill, near York, heading up the event.

Mr Hobson, whose family have farmed Naburn Hill Farm since 1847, chairs the British Carrot Growers Association and grows Nairobi carrots, producing over 26,000 tonnes from 800 acres, alongside wheat, barley, rape, turf, potatoes and red beet.

The promotional drive follows last year’s hottest summer since the height of the Roman Empire and the 11 per cent more rain than average leaving 2023 the harvest the worst in Mr Hobson’s memory for growing carrots.

Carrot champion Rodger Hobson, of Crockey Hill

“This led to a lot of carrots coming in from Israel, Spain, France and even China,” he said.

Looking for the red tractor, the sign of being British grown, on packaging is one way Mr Hodgson says shoppers can support the UK’s carrot growers. To try and produce healthy carrots that need less pesticides, once a field has been harvested Mr Hobson does not grow carrots in it again for a whole decade.

He said: “British farmers do care about the environment and quality food and it would mean the world to us if this campaign got people to stop taking the carrot for granted, to understand all the hard work that goes into growing it a bit more.

“Buying British has got to be better for both our health and the country’s carbon footprint than carrots that have been flown in from the other side of the world,” he adds. “Provenance also affects price; British carrots cost around a third of what shoppers were paying last Christmas for ones from Israel.”

Mr Hodgson said he was not overly concerned about some supermarkets discounting packs of Christmas veg down to 15 pence a packet.

“At least the retailers were subsiding this, it wasn’t that they were paying producers any less and it got people talking about and buying more veg.”

However, fellow sponsor of National Carrot Day, farmer Guy Poskitt does not like it.

“I think these ridiculously cheap prices undervalue products and increase food waste,” says 61-year-old Mr Poskitt, who grows around 50,000 tons (packed weight) of carrots annually with his 23-year-old son, Ben, at Kellington, near Selby.

“How many people would buy extra bags because they were so cheap and end up throwing some of them away? There isn’t a single farmer in the world who likes to see their produce go to waste and not eaten.”

Mr Poskitt believes fruit and vegetables sales are harder than ever because they are often no longer the first thing customers see when they walk into a supermarket.

“Now, when you walk into lots of supermarkets, the first items you see will be non-food related, like clothing or homeware. You might have to walk halfway around the store now before getting to the fresh fruit and vegetables - which just doesn’t give them the same impact as before.

“As a farmer, a little bit of interest in what you do is very much appreciated and I hope this will be one of the lasting legacies of Carrot Day.