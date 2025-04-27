National Federation of Young Farmers’ Clubs Achiever Awards judge calls for community spirited efforts

Sign up to our Country Post newsletter - Rural life and farming news from across Yorkshire. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Tom Carlisle, who keeps 650 ewes and 30 suckler cattle on 420 acres of land at Cracoe, will serve as a judge for the Community Spirit Award, which celebrates the charitable contributions of Young Farmers Clubs, which raise an estimated £1.5 million annually for good causes.

His comments follow numerous rural community events, including the North Yorkshire County Show, underlining a pressing need for volunteers.

Mr Carlisle said he would be looking for “people that have gone above and beyond” to help their communities, displaying dedication to good causes, not only as an individual but also as a team player.

Yorkshire Dales cattle and sheep farmer Tom Carlisle, who will judge the National Federation of Young Farmers Clubs Awards.

He said: “As food producers we are doing our job to feed the community, so farmers are naturally community-spirited people. In my experience young farmers are very much trying to help the community, both locally and on a wider scale so there should be some fantastic nominees for this award.

“There once was a time when everybody used to muck in to community events, but they seem to be in decline. A lot of people helping run local events, especially since Covid, have given up and they need people who are fighting to keep them going. Young farmers is a fantastic example of that. Numbers dwindled after Covid. I am looking for those individuals that are really fighting to keep these organisations and good causes going.”

Mr Carlisle said he had been involved with the Upper Wharfedale Young Farmers since he was ten years old and after leaving aged 26 he had wanted to stay involved as he was concerned the club would fold due to the pandemic.

He said: “I really tried to keep the club going by holding online meetings, quizzes and different stuff to keep people engaged and involved. So I’m going to use that experience to decide who is going to get this award.”

In February, Mr Carlisle made a lambing-based parody video of the Only Fools and Horses theme tune to "raise a smile on people's faces", which went on to amass more than 400,000 views on Instagram.

TV presenter and farmer Adam Henson will join the panel of judges for the awards, now in their sixth year, on November 8 at the National Conference Centre in Birmingham.

Mr Henson, who will judge the coveted Young Farmer of the Year Award, said: "I’ll be looking for individuals who are not only passionate about farming, but who are also sharing best practice, championing farm safety, and inspiring others through innovative ideas."

The highly competitive Club of the Year category will highlight a club exemplifying inclusivity, strong programming, and safeguarding practices, while the New Member of the Year will recognise a young farmer who has made a significant impact during their first year.