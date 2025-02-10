Sign up to our Country Post newsletter - Rural life and farming news from across Yorkshire. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Yorkshire Dales Rivers Trust, which provides advice to farmers about actions they can take which will lead to positive environmental outcomes, said its Rivers4Life project would run for three years, providing opportunities to learn about the importance of increasing ownership of sustainable living to help rivers thrive.

There will also be an exhibition next year hosted by The Dales Countryside Museum in Hawes.

Working with schools and communities along the Rivers Wharfe, Swale, Ure, Nidd and Ouse, and their tributaries, the trust will teach about everything to do with rivers and their catchments, including the water cycle, wildlife and habitats, how rivers work – through a working model river table, flooding, sustainable drainage systems and information about the importance of maintaining natural flood management features in the landscape such as healthy peatlands, trees, hedges and wet pastures.

Children are to learn about work to enhance and protect the rivers Swale, Ure, Nidd, Wharfe and Ouse and their neighbouring catchments.

The trust says while there is increasing political and public interest in how the management of the wider countryside can contribute to the country’s flood defence system, the “conundrum” faced by landowners and farmers is associated with pressure to increase crop yield related to market forces, to achieve the same level of farm income.

As part of the project microscopes will also bring invisible river life into sharp focus supporting understanding of the importance of certain invertebrates such as riverfly species, and how their presence or absence denotes the health of a watercourse.

“Our rivers are a natural heritage, but many of them are in decline,” said Marie Taylor, chief executive of the trust.

“This funding from The National Lottery Heritage Fund will be used for a new schools and community education project, Rivers4Life, to inform and inspire about the project work of the charity to enhance and protect the rivers Swale, Ure, Nidd, Wharfe and Ouse and their neighbouring catchments.

“So much of our natural world is in crisis and we can start to feel overwhelmed with negative stories about this, so one of the additional benefits of this programme will be to show people, especially children who will become the next generation of environmental custodians, just what positive work is possible when one is armed with a little knowledge.

"Simple things like protecting our peatlands by using peat free compost or saving water at home and not putting pollutants into the combined sewage system can make a big difference to the health of a river the nature and wildlife that depend on it.