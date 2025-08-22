National Racehorse Week: Going the extra yard to educate the public

Sign up to our Country Post newsletter - Rural life and farming news from across Yorkshire. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

With eight wins and 23 placings from 121 runs over hurdles, over the course of the last five years since becoming the country’s youngest racehorse trainer the 28-year-old has developed a reputation that’s enviable by more experienced trainers.

Last month saw her Hill House Racing Club-owned seven-year-old bay gelding Prince Hector ridden into second by jockey Natasha Cook, out of a field of ten, at Wolverhampton and four-year-old Popa Rich a third placing at Cartmel. Days later, another of her seven-year-olds, Wharaan, claimed a fifth place out of 20 at Galway Races.

Jess has taken part in National Racehorse Week for the past four years, leading to the sport’s official marketing and promotional body Great British Racing heralding her open days as “always personal and educational”.

Trainer Jess Bedi and her fiance jockey Aaron Anderson on Popa Rich at Perth.

Jess said she was looking forward to showing visitors how her North Yorkshire training ground on the family arable farm has been developed to provide a tranquil home for thoroughbreds and giving insights into the varied training regime given to the small, but growing number of horses she is responsible for.

As part of a regime featuring “plenty” of off-road hacking, her charges get trips to Redcar beach for “a change of scenery” and to reap the benefits of salt water.

Visitors to the farm will see a two-furlong round deep sand gallop, a variety of stables, the outdoor horse walker and all-weather schooling circle, bay starting stalls and a grass schooling lane featuring barrels, hurdles and fences for all stages of a racehorse’s education.

"Because my yard is so small”, says Jess “with just two or three people working everyday, we try and set it out so people can see a little bit of everything. We do it a bit like a tour, starting off going to the gallops, then people can meet the horses and see things like demonstrations from farriers.”

Racehorse trainer Jess Bedi, with That Ship Sailed at her family's farm.

Jess does not shy away from a challenge. When a winner for her yard, Prince Hector, was demoted last summer for allegedly intimidating his rival in the closing stages, Jess responded by presenting her own case at the appeal with racing's judicial panel and winning.

She said racing had been a key part of family life for as long as she could remember, with her grandparents training point to point horses serving as inspiration.

As well as Jess’s open day, next Saturday will see charity New Beginnings’ retraining and rehoming centre at Bishop Wilton, the only one of its kind in the area, staging an open day as part of National Racehorse Week.

Established in 2010, the centre near York has over 30 horses in its care at any one time.

Training on the gallops at Jess Bedi's Kirklevington farm.

Returning for its fifth year, the week will bring racehorses into the community, visiting schools, charities, after-school clubs, and more to give talks, with the aim of inspiring young people to learn about racing.

This year’s week features over 90 events, with the aim of celebrating racehorses and showcasing the care, love, and dedication behind their lives. The date has also been moved to align with the school summer holidays, helping more families attend.

Other participating yards will include former winning jockey Gemma Tutty’s yard on the North York Moors at Osmotherley, where its exciting team of horses and host of facilities including a private gallop, will be showcased on Thursday.

Elsewhere, Charlie Johnston’s Kingsley Park, a 300-acre yard in Middleham, will also take part, staging several tours of the yard over the week to offer insights into some of the finest facilities in Britain for the care and training of racehorses and show how Charlie’s team devises training programmes tailored to help every horse achieve its potential.

The week is viewed as important to the sport’s future. Some 89 per cent of people attending an event during last year’s week who were new to racing said their opinions about racehorse’s care had been improved.

And 72 per cent of attendees said the experience made them more likely to watch racing or go to a meeting.