Sign up to our Country Post newsletter - Rural life and farming news from across Yorkshire. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Matt Baker’s dream farm looks like the traditional hill farm he grew up on in the Durham Dales. But when the 47-year-old British TV presenter thinks about the 600-acre farm in Eryri, (formerly Snowdonia), North Wales, that tenant farmers (people who rent land from a landlord and work the land) compete for in the second season of Channel 4’s National Trust: Our Dream Farm With Matt Baker, it’s a close second.

“I’m very fortunate to have grown up on a very traditional hill farm in Durham Dales. That’s the farm that I love. I love a mixture of landscapes as well.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Welsh farms are very similar to the kind of farms that we have in the Durham Dales, but thankfully, my dream farm is the farm I grew up on,” says Baker, a former presenter on children’s television show Blue Peter from 1999 until 2006.

Our Dream Farm with Matt Baker and contestants. Picture credit: Channel 4.

“It’s the world I know and love. It’s where I feel comfortable in that kind of landscape with lots of dry stone walls and older buildings, but also more modern buildings that you can drive tractors in and get all of your stock in if needs be. I love a hardy, rugged farm with a good yard and some modern barns.”

In the documentary-style series, seven shortlisted candidates are put under the watchful eye of the National Trust as they complete real-life farming tasks in the hope of becoming the new tenants of a unique hill farm in the national park, with a four-bedroom farmhouse at its heart, for the next 15 years.

The National Trust have a lot more applicants for their farms than they have to give.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

So in National Trust: Our Dream Farm With Matt Baker, contestants will be judged on how well they maximise the opportunities that the farm has to offer.

This can be anything from tourism, how innovative or business savvy they are to how they prioritise environmental sustainability.

Across eight episodes, prospective tenants will be eliminated one by one until only two hopefuls are left and invited to have a final meeting with the National Trust. But only one person can win and become the proud owner of the farm.

“For me, any show that puts our agricultural world front and centre is absolutely vital, as far as I’m concerned. Not a lot of people know of the world of tenant farming, and the fact that a third of British farmers are tenant farmers. I think you only have to go out into the countryside and be so thankful that it looks the way that it does because of our farmers,” says Baker, who shares two teenage children, Luke and Molly, with his wife, physiotherapist Nicola Mooney.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Not only are they producing our food, but they’re looking after our environment. I think we should shed light and can gather as much support as possible for the farming community, and show people what goes on and how challenging it is.

“Our farmers have to be jacks of all trades, you got to be so independent, and they’re providing all of the time. People need to be more grateful to our British farmers for producing our food and looking after our environment. In my eyes, it’s our farmers that make Britain what it is.”

From 2009, Baker looked into people, places and stories making news in the British countryside, whilst he co-presented BBC One’s Countryfile.

The following year, he stood in for English comedian and presenter Jason Manford, 43, as a guest presenter on BBC One’s magazine programme The One Show.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But when Manford resigned in November 2010, Baker was promoted to a more permanent position as a co-host with Welsh TV presenter Alex Jones, 47 – the same year he came second place on the eighth series of Strictly Come Dancing with Russian-Kazakh ballroom dancer Aliona Vilani, 40.

In the first episode of the new Channel 4 series, Baker says that if he were the winning tenant of the farm, he would be bursting with ideas and know exactly where to start.

“What is unbelievable is that the lake [on the farm] is where the legend of the red dragon from Wales comes from, which is incredible. There’s a legend that’s told actually in the series where the white dragon and the red dragon had a battle, and basically, the white dragon leaves and the red dragon remains. And that’s why the Welsh dragon is on the Welsh flag, it comes from that lake, which is just unbelievable,” he says.

“So I would certainly feature that heavily, I would key into that because a farm like this is so hard to come by. It’s one of the most nature-rich farms the National Trust have in Wales.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I’ll certainly keep up with all of the grazings they do up on the mountain pasture, honestly, the nature there is everything. I love that side of things as well.

“But I’d be welcoming people from all over to come and immerse themselves in that kind of world. I would certainly lean into all of the heritage that’s there, including the walling. There are a lot of foundations around the 600 acres that reflect the things that have gone by over the years and the way that the shepherds used to work the land. So I’d look at reinstating some of those.

“I’d also keep on with those heritage animals, the stock that’s there, the Welsh Black cattle and the mountain sheep. I would run it very traditionally, but I’d invite people to come and experience that world.”

So what misconceptions does Baker think people have about countryside life and farming?

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It’s maybe a bit rose-tinted,” Baker admits. “It’s not as bucolic as people imagine. Our countryside goes on in winter. The tougher months are really challenging. People think things only happen in springtime, when the birds are tweeting and the flowers are out, the lambs are bouncing around.

“But let me tell you, it’s very hard work, it’s a tough life, and it’s not a job, it’s a lifestyle. Families are wrapped up in this constantly, and they work together. I think the togetherness and the community are very strong in the rural community.

“I think the biggest misconception is that people don’t understand where our food comes from or how it’s produced and the effort level. You only have to try and grow cress (an edible herb) on the window, think about a bit of food production, and then ask yourself the question, are you still doing it?

“And if you’re not still growing cress on the window, why not? A lot of people can’t be bothered, so be thankful to the people that are producing your food.”