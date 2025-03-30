Sign up to our Country Post newsletter - Rural life and farming news from across Yorkshire. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Yorkshire Dales National Park Authority has underlined the funding available from the Farming in Protected Landscapes (FIPL) grants programme, which began in 2021 and was due to close at the end of this month, will be limited, so Interested farmers will need to demonstrate how their projects will result in good outcomes for “climate, nature, people or place”.

The authority said it expected to receive more information on the budget for the scheme and funding priorities soon, but was open to enquiries and expressions of interest for projects starting from April 1.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

While the national programme has involved more than 7,000 farmers and funded over 4,700 projects, in the Yorkshire Dales, FIPL grants have supported over 330 farmers, with 110 projects completed, 84 underway and 19 under development.

Kevin and Lizzie Batty with sheep and lambs, and their FiPL-supported shepherd's huts.

Some £4.4 million has been committed to schemes that benefit climate, nature, people, place, and that help farms diversify and find new income streams – this amounts to over £7.1 million of benefits to the local Yorkshire Dales economy.

As part of the government’s Agricultural Transition Plan, FIPL offers grant support for farmers and land managers to help them prepare for changes to Environmental Land Management schemes. Managers of FIPL say many farmers and landowners are unaware that as well as preserving and enhancing the landscapes in national parks and national landscapes, the scheme can help fund diversification projects which attract visitors to the area.

Kevin and Lizzie Batty, who farm in the national park’s Lyvennet Valley are among the latest farmers to receive a Farming in Protected Landscapes grant. They have diversified their traditional sheep and cattle enterprise by adding visitor accommodation, in the shape of three shepherd’s huts, in part to meet a need generated by nearby wedding venues.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mr Batty said: “The farm was very reliant on the Basic Payment Scheme and a Countryside Stewardship mid-tier agri-environment agreement, but the doors have been shut on them, as well as the new Sustainable Farming Incentive, which is why this project is so important. We need a way to broaden our income streams. And it’s good to showcase this area to the general public. There are lovely walks round here and great cycle tracks.”

Their grant also helped fund an expansion of a nature reserve on the farm, and the construction of three “scrapes”, or small ponds, to provide better habitat for birds such as curlew and snipe.