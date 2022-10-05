The owners of the Wild Swan, the historic 19th century inn at Minskip, near Boroughbridge, have hired who they say is “one of Yorkshire’s most talented chefs”.

Paul Murphy’s previous experience includes building up the acclaimed Timble Inn near Otley into five-star hotel from scratch and working with chef Frances Atkins at the Michelin-starred Yorke Arms near Pateley Bridge.

New chef Paul Murphy with Wild Swan co-owner Stephen Lennox. Photo credit: Laura Hargreaves.

He said he had been made to feel very much at home by the Minskip community and after the pandemic had made life difficult for country pubs they were determined to make the Wild Swan a destination again.

Mr Murphy said: “The global pandemic made life very difficult for country inns like the Wild Swan, but now Alex, Stephen and I we have the chance to restore the make the Swan one of the finest inns in the county – and we are going to seize that chance with both hands.”

Mr Bond added: “We are determined to make the Wild Swan the beating heart of Minskip again, creating an award-winning inn where the residents can enjoy a quiet pint or two and the local community feels comfortable and at home. We are fully committed to helping the community, supporting both the Church and the Village Hall in their fund-raising activities.”