Pumpkin picking is a popular activity during the autumn season and events usually take place as early as the second weekend of October.

These festivals in Yorkshire not only provide you with a vast field of freshly grown pumpkins, there are also stations where you can carve them into various shapes and characters to liven up your house this Halloween.

Here are the most popular venues in Yorkshire for pumpkin picking opening this October according to Google.

Pumpkin picking. (Pic credit: Neil Cross)

Spilman’s Cafe, Thirsk

There are 125,000 pumpkins ready to be picked at Spilman’s and the festival will be taking place on select weekends: October 1 and 2, 8 and 9, 14, 15 and 16, 18 to 30.

It will be open from 9am and last entry at 4pm.

The address: Church Farm, Thirsk, YO7 3NB.

The cafe has a rating of 4.6 stars on Google with 477 reviews.

Yorkshire Pumpkins, York

Pumpkin prices here are from £1 for tiny ones and £10 for huge ones.

Yorkshire Pumpkins has grown all sizes of pumpkins.

It is open on October 8, 9, 15, 16 and 20 to 30 from 10am to 4pm and tickets must be bought in advance.

Address: Lodge Farm, Church Lane, York, YO61 2RN.

It has a rating of 4.7 stars on Google with 15 reviews.

The Pumpkin Patch Produce, Driffield

There are many pumpkin picking dates at this field: October 8, 9, 15, 16 from 11am to 4pm and from October 22 to 30 from 11am to 4pm every day.

Address: Homeland Farm, Catfoss Road, Bewholme, Driffield, YO25 8DX.

It has a rating of 4.9 stars on Google with 74 reviews.

Farmer Copleys, Pontefract

Farmer Copleys Pumpkin Experience returns this year and there are more than 200,000 pumpkins grown in 2022 with more than 30 varieties including Baby Bear, Munchkin, Atlantic Giant, Racer, Cinderella, Howden, Casperita, Goosebump, Pumpkin Rouge and Polar Bear.

It’s open on 22 dates beginning at the end of September and dates throughout October.

Address: Ravensknowle Farm, Pontefract Road, Pontefract, WF7 5AF.

Bert’s Barrow, Leeds

This pumpkin patch will be open to the public on Sunday, October 2 from 9am to 4pm - from then it is open every Friday, Saturday and Sunday in October until all pumpkins are sold out.

Address: Austfield Lane, Hillam, Leeds, LS25 5NQ.

It has a rating of 4.7 stars on Google with 270 reviews.

Horsforth Pick Your Own

Tickets are now available in Horsforth and events take place from October 2 to 14 and from October 15 to 27.

Address: W End Lane, Horsforth, Leeds, LS18 5ES.

It has a rating of 4.7 stars on Google with 281 reviews.

Cannon Hall Farm, Barnsley

The pumpkin festival and ‘Wizardry School’ will be open from October 15 to October 30 and will be open until 5pm every day.

Address: Bark House Lane, Cawthorne, Barnsley, S75 4AT.

It has a rating of 4.7 stars on Google with 6,234 reviews.

Eastfield Farm, Doncaster

Eastfield Farm at Tickhill will be open every day for pumpkin picking.

Address: Doncaster Road, Tickhill, Doncaster, DN11 9JD.

It has a rating of 4.7 stars on Google with 476 reviews.

The Balloon Tree Farmshop and Cafe, York

The opening hours for pumpkin picking are from 9am to 5pm Monday to Sunday and there is no pre-booking required.

Address: Stamford Bridge Road, Gate Helmsley, York, YO41 1NB.

It has a rating of 4.5 stars on Google with 1,537 reviews.

Swithens Farm, Leeds

The festival will be running on October 15, 16 and then from October 22 to 30.

Address: Swithens Lane, Rothwell, Leeds, LS26 0BT.

It has a rating of 4.3 stars on Google with 932 reviews.

Piglets Adventure Farm, York

Selected weekends for pumpkin weekends are October 8 and 9, October 15 and 16 then every day from October 22 to 30.

Address: Towthorpe Grange, Towthorpe Moor Lane, Towthorpe, York, YO32 9ST.

It has a rating of 4.6 stars on Google with 1,503 reviews.

Thornton Hall Country Park, Skipton

Not only can you pick your own pumpkins, you can also see and feed lots of animals and children can enjoy outdoor and indoor play areas.

The pumpkin picking event takes place on October 8 from 10am to 4pm.

Address: Thornton-in-Craven, Skipton, BD23 3TS.

It has a rating of 4.6 stars on Google with 1,223 reviews.

Birchfield Family Dairies, Harrogate

Dates for pumpkin picking are: October 2 from 10am to 4pm and from October 6 to 31 from 10am to 4pm.

Address: Oakmount House, Birchfield Farm, Summerbridge, Harrogate, HG3 4JS.