Autumn walks in Yorkshire Dales: Best places in the Dales to go for an autumn stroll where you can admire the beautiful views including Malham Cove and Aysgarth Falls

With its stunning landscapes and tranquil lakes, waterfalls and rivers, there are lots of places in the Yorkshire Dales where you can appreciate the ever changing colours of the leaves during the autumn season.

By Liana Jacob
Tuesday, 27th September 2022, 3:07 pm

Autumn is fast approaching; when the leaves change colour, birds migrate and the seeds fall from the trees.

The idyllic atmosphere makes for the perfect walking season, where you can enjoy the nip in the air whilst admiring the stunning scenery of the Yorkshire Dales.

We have compiled a list of top-rated destinations in the Yorkshire Dales where people love to go for a walk in autumn.

    Autumn colours at Thorp Perrow Arboretum. (Pic credit: Simon Hulme)

    Thorp Perrow, Bedale

    With an adventure playground, Bird of Prey displays and beautiful landscapes, Thorp Perrow is very popular with families who have children.

    The park has a 4.7 star rating on Google with 1,750 reviews.

    Hardraw Force, Hawes

    This is England's largest single-drop waterfall and is set in 15 acres of grounds behind the Green Dragon Inn’s car park.

    Hardraw Force has a rating of 4.5 stars on Google with 808 reviews.

    Aysgarth Falls

    The centre is the perfect place to appreciate all the Dales has to offer and is walking distance away from the gorgeous villages of Caperby and Aysgarth.

    Aysgarth Falls has a rating of 4.7 stars on Google with 4,359 reviews.

    Stainforth Force, Settle

    During the autumn season, salmon are often spotted in the river and it’s a very popular spot for picnics.

    Stainforth Force has a rating of 4.7 stars on Google with 687 reviews.

    Harmby Waterfall, Leyburn

    These falls have a rating of 4.5 stars on Google with 476 reviews.

    Ingleton Waterfalls

    There are plenty of opportunities to observe seasonal landscapes at Ingleton Waterfalls.

    It has a rating of 4.7 stars on Google with 7,167 reviews.

    Stump Cross Caverns

    These caves date back to 1860, when they were first discovered by lead miners. With its rich history and fascinating structure, it’s the perfect place to explore in autumn.

    The caves have a rating of 4.7 stars on Google with 1,213 reviews.

    The Strid, Bolton Abbey

    These woodlands are one of the largest remains of sessile oak trees in the Yorkshire Dales and are popular for the flora and fauna. They are also home to a variety of wildlife including roe deer, otters, kingfisher and spotted woodpecker.

    The Strid has a rating of 4.8 stars on Google with 357 reviews.

    Malham Cove

    This massive curving cliff formation of limestone rock is around 260 feet high.

    It has a rating of 4.9 stars on Google with 4,353 reviews.

    Gordale Scar

    This gorge is hidden in plain sight at Gordale and has attracted visitors for centuries.

    Gordale Scar has a rating of 4.9 stars on Google with 1,788 reviews.

    Hull Pot, Horton-in-Ribblesdale

    Hull Pot starts on the western side of Pen-y-ghent just north of the footpath of the Pennine Way and leads all the way into Horton-in-Ribblesdale.

    This walking route has a rating of 4.7 stars on Google with 189 reviews.

