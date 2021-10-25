Where to go in Yorkshire for an autumn walk? (Pic credit: Chris Radburn / PA Wire)

Summer may be over, but that doesn’t mean you can’t still enjoy a scenic walk with the family.

There are plenty of places in Yorkshire where you can embrace autumn - we’ve put together a list of six of the most beautiful below.

Fountains Abbey & Studley Royal

Wander down a winding path, where you can overlook breathtaking landscapes and enjoy a view of the Temple of Piety surrounded by golden-brown trees and golden chestnuts.

Witness nature up close and observe wildlife.

Nostell, Wakefield

Gorgeous pathways and bridges take you on a tour of Nostell where you will be surrounded by nature’s colour palette, inhues of gold, amber and red.

Enjoy the stunning view of Obelisk Lodge and the Menagerie Garden is also a great place to see some vibrant colours.

Beningbrough Hall, Gallery and Gardens

Here you’ll find a variety of brightly coloured flowers and plants from dahlias to ripe pumpkins - and trees all around.

Enjoy the garden’s beautiful fruit bursting with flavour, with a wide range of more than 40 different types of apples and pears.

Take relaxing walks around the gardens where you can enjoy the autumnal aesthetic.

Wentworth Castle Gardens, Barnsley

The stunning autumn colour of Wentworth is the perfect place to take lots of pictures and to go on long reinvigorating walks.

Lady Lucy’s Walk provides the ideal venue to take seasonal photographs.

The castle makes for the perfect backdrop for an autumnal picture with multi-coloured leaves all around.

Try and spot the red and fallow deer on your walk.

East Riddlesden Hall, Keighley

The stunning gardens highlight this season’s most beautiful display; along with trees shedding colourful leaves, the ripe fruit begins to drop as harvest season starts.

You can also visit East Riddlesden Hall’s Great Barn and find out about its farming past.

Nunnington Hall, York

If you cross the bridge at Nunnington Hall, you will find the black walnut tree which, in autumn, turns bright yellow, dazzling visitors.

Look out for the liquid amber tree as well; its leaves turn a stunning scarlet red.