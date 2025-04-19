Sign up to our Country Post newsletter - Rural life and farming news from across Yorkshire. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The North Yorkshire County Show’s return to Otterington Hall, south of Northallerton, on June 15 follows the event being cancelled for two years in succession, with organisers pointing towards other local events and a lack of volunteers.

Organisers of the show, which attracts crowds of around 8,000 visitors, have enlisted the support of groups such as Scouts and Freemasons, and said the general public had embraced the challenge and our call for help”.

In addition, H&H Insurance Brokers has agreed to provide funding to ensure the show goes ahead for the next two years.

The North Yorkshire County Show is set to return in June.

Mark Hall, the show’s new chairman, said: “The show has been going since 1840 and there is a tradition there, as chairman, that I need to continue. Our show is essentially a platform for the farming community to showcase the best of what they do produce-wise and the workings that they have within the farming industry to the public.”

The star attraction at this year’s show is set to be dancing sheep, alongside alpacas, rabbit and guinea pig shows, craft and baking competitions, food stalls, vintage tractors, classic cars, light horse competitions, horse carriage driving and displays by the emergency services.

Ahead of the event, Mr Hall said while being voted in as the show’s chairman after 15 years on the committee was an honour, it had come with “challenges and responsibilities”.

He said while mitigating rising costs was among the show’s greatest challenges, his remit obliged him to ensure committee members were not overworked and enjoyed their volunteering.

North Yorkshire County Show chairman Mark Hall. Third from left, next to the woman.

Following the show being cancelled for two years running, there are concerns that both exhibitors and visitors could fall away. To counter this its organisers are working to raise its profile by advertising in newspapers, social media posts and staging events such as a tractor parade in Northallerton.

Mr Hall said entries for both the sheep and cattle sections as well as the trade and food marquee were up on previous years.

He said: "Predominantly, over the years we have had farmers who have been volunteers, but that demographic has now changed. Now the volunteers from farming backgrounds are in the minority and we rely on the public and groups to run the show. That’s where we fell short in 2024 where we had to cancel the show because we didn’t have enough volunteers to put on a safe show.

“I will not deny that it’s hard for all our volunteers, who put a lot of hours in, but it’s so rewarding at the end of the day that the show’s put on and entertains thousands.

“We are still getting involvement from the young farmers, but not to the volume we used to. I’m doing my best to integrate with the young farmers to bring back the demographic we’ve slightly lost over the years. If we can plant that seed with them early on then there’s potentially years for them to be able to assist us with our show.”

Mr Hall said while the show was continuing to contend with red tape, another challenge on the horizon for the show was Martyn's Law, which received Royal Assent earlier this month, with an aim to ensure public premises and events are better prepared in the event of a terrorist attack.