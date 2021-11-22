The Government has announced an Avian Influenza Prevention Zone (AIPZ) to cover Harrogate, Hambleton and Richmondshire after bird flu was discovered at a commercial poultry site near Thirsk.

The AIPZ came into force on Sunday night with bird keepers in the area told to keep their birds indoors and to follow strict biosecurity measures.

The rules apply to individuals who keeps a small number of poultry as pets to farms which house thousands of animals, with the Chief Veterinary Officer stressing it was in keepers’ interests to protect their birds.

There is believed to be very little risk to members of the public from bird flu.