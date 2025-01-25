Sign up to our Country Post newsletter - Rural life and farming news from across Yorkshire. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The judging panel for the UK’s largest equestrian charity said Northallerton Riding Club had landed the award because of the extensive range of activities it lays on for members, as its members had competed at every championship, having overcome competition from the 28 British Riding Clubs in Area 4, which covers Yorkshire and Humberside, and for the “care and compassion in the club and wider community”.

The accolade was presented to several of the club’s members by actor and equestrian enthusiast Martin Clunes at a ceremony at Newbury Racecourse, which was attended by Princess Anne.

The club’s chair, Pauline Calvert, said: “It is a great acknowledgement to all the hard work that members put into their horses and club duties.

Chestnut horse Wattie, ridden by Eleanor Mercer, with his haul from the National Championships where he competed in dressage and show jumping 105cm.

"Organising all our events takes considerable time and this award is a thank you to the committee for their hard work in delivering these activities, come rain or shine. We are a committee of nine managing a membership of 137, a great team always pulling together to make it happen.

"Our weekly tuition sessions are held at Northallerton Equestrian Centre and our success is a tribute to the owner Tina Walker for providing excellent facilities.

"The award is also a compliment to our instructors, without their expertise and training we could not have achieved so much.

"I know they are very proud of us. I hope that every member of the club can feel that this award is for them. They make the club what it is.”

Magnolia Blossom, now aged 21, with her rider Helena Youmans competing at Swalcliffe.

The club says it aims to give “members the chance to train, ride, compete and have fun together”. Activities include children’s pony days, training events and even pub walks so that its members can socialise. Pauline said: “Everyone is welcome to come along and well-behaved dogs and children are welcome. Just watch out for the emails and put your name forward at the time.”

The club also runs concentrated training camps, where members stay over for a weekend, with the next one planned for the end of March at an equestrian centre in Congleton in Cheshire.

Pauline said the aim behind the activities was partly to foster a club spirit and at the The British Riding Clubs NAF Five Star National Championships, which are held annually at the Lincolnshire Showground in Lincoln, most of its team of riders had been placed.

She said: “The showjumping team won and Eleanor Mercer was placed fourth individually with her chestnut horse Wattie, who also competed in dressage.

Martin Clunes presents the accolade to Deb Youmans, Pauline Calvert, Chris Myers, Eleanor Mercer,and Suzannah Nellis at Newbury Racecourse.

"If you don’t have the grass roots people can never learn so they would never be able to go to the Olympics unless you’ve got lots of money. Nicola Wilson started in a pony club and went on to great things.

"You do have to have a horse or pont to be able to come, as we don’t hire horses or anything, but we are a place where you can learn to look after your horse and ride it properly as we have some fabulous instructors. They’re always teaching people how to become better. That’s what everybody wants. You want to be better at riding your horse, better at teaching it manners and behaviour so it is a safer horse to ride.”

Pauline addd the facilities at the club’s base had “improved marvellously” since Tina Walker took over, such as building on indoor and outdoor schools, cross country jumps.

The club runs lessons at the centre on Wednesdays, from 5pm to 9pm, which cover all disciplines, including jumping, flat work, pole work and gymnastic jumping, catering for all levels of ability. Pauline said: “We try and be as inclusive as possible. If you’re over eight and can ride independently come along!”

Northallerton Riding Club members Angie Polgreen, Helen Kinsella, Maria Peacock, Deb Youmans, Suzanne Walton, Suzannah Nellis and Lucy Stead.

Among the events being staged by the club this year, a one-day competition, featuring each of the eventing disciplines, will be held on April 6, where the club hopes to raise funding to subsidise training and championship entry and stabling fees.

While it is believed the club was established in the 1970s, the club’s leadership are hoping past members attending the tea party at Danby Wiske Village Hall tomorrow, from 2pm to 5pm, will be able to shed light on when it was formed. Pauline said: “It will be nice to hear people’s reminiscences about when they used to ride, if they don’t still ride, and see any photos and memorabilia that they bring along.”