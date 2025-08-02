‘Now’s the time to treat water as a national strategic priority’

The overriding message from leading farming and public sector figures attending the NFU’s first water summit was the need for urgent investment in infrastructure.

Sign up to our Country Post newsletter - Rural life and farming news from across Yorkshire. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The event, which was staged beside a very low water level Baitings Reservoir, near Ripponden, was staged to address significant challenges continuing to impact farmers’ ability to produce food for the nation, particularly the critical issues of water quality and availability.

Defra Secretary of State Steve Reed was among more than 60 attendees at the event which included industry experts, water companies, environmental NGOs and supply chain representatives, brought together by the NFU to discuss ongoing concerns.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The summit provided a platform for constructive discussions on the challenges of water pollution, climate change and increasingly unpredictable weather patterns, the evolving regulatory financial pressures and lack of critical investment in water infrastructure, all within the context of the impacts on national food security.

Environment Secretary Steve Reed points a photo of a full Baitings Reservoir, near Ripponden.

NFU Vice-president Rachel Hallos, who hosted the event on her dairy farm, said: “Water is our most precious resource. It’s absolutely vital to producing the food our country needs.

“But we’re facing increasing pressures on water be it resources, flooding, or quality. Whether it’s from vital nutrients that we use to grow food impacting water quality in rivers often from agricultural runoff or the cycle of drought and floods leading to poor harvests, it all undermines the stability and resilience of our farming businesses and ultimately impacts our food security.

“The knock-on effect is clearly highlighted in a survey of NFU members which reveals nearly two-thirds have experienced a severe weather event in the past 10 years that has affected their farming business in some way.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Now’s the time to start having open and honest conversations and treating water as a national strategic priority. For our part, that means rolling our sleeves up, taking the initiative and tackling these challenges head on.

NFU Vice President Rachel Hallos at the NFU Water Summit.

“At the NFU, we have made actionable pledges² for farmers to implement on the ground and we will work in partnership with the industry, to do what we can. But we cannot do it alone. We need everyone to start thinking about what we can each individually and collectively do and what will make a real difference.”

While sitting on a straw bale during a rare visit to a farm, Mr Reed was reminded by NFU President Tom Bradshaw that having a dependable water supply was critical for farmers and of a commitment in Labour’s manifesto that stated “food security is national security”.

He said: “If we don’t learn how to manage our res ources, we’re not going to deliver on that critical manifesto commitment.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mr Reed said the limited amount of water left in Batings Reservoir represented “everything we need to know about what’s going on”.

He said: “It’s not going to be easy – there’s no point in pretending it will be – but we have to get it right because the costs of failure will be higher than the cost of getting this right.”