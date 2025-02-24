Olympic dressage medallist Becky Moody, of South Yorkshire, is learning to deal with expectations

Sign up to our Country Post newsletter - Rural life and farming news from across Yorkshire. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It’s just six months since the South Yorkshire rider drew applause from the Château de Versailles crowd for exemplary piaffe and passage work with her homebred bay gelding Jagerbomb to score of 74.94 per cent, taking top spot in Group C of the Paris Olympics dressage grand prix.

Initially selected as a travelling reserve, Becky and Jagerbomb were called up join to Carl Hester and Charlotte Fry in the British team just days before the competition, following the withdrawal and suspension of Charlotte Dujardin.

"It feels a bit surreal as it all happened so fast”, reflects Becky. “It was an absolutely incredible experience. My horse was just amazing and the team we had around us was incredible.

Becky Moody competing with Jagerbomb at the Amsterdam World Cup qualifier last week.

"My most pinch-me moment was standing on the podium as one of the nine medal winners. There were people there who have been my icons and inspiration for many years, so to be stood on the podium with them was pretty phenomenal.“

While Becky had previously notched up a dozen international wins and won more than 30 national championship titles, the Olympic success has brought more awareness about her riding and the yard she runs at Gunthwaite, near Denby Dale, with her sister, Hannah.

She said: “We were pretty busy before, but I definitely have had more people approach me and a lot more international approaches for overseas clinics, but it’s a case of there only being a certain amount you can fit into a day.”

However, following her Olympics success she admits to having “put a lot of pressure on myself”, at the London International Horse Show before Christmas, winning the Grand Prix, “but didn’t do so well in the freestyle”. She said taking a more relaxed approach ahead of the World Cup qualifier in Amsterdam last week had proved the correct course, leading to satisfying results in both disciplines. The success has seen Becky break into the world’s top 10 for the first time – a fact she’s too modest to mention, instead pointing towards the efforts of her team and in particular her beloved Jagerbomb.

Becky Moody and her homebred bay gelding Jagerbomb.

The pair’s The Beatles and John Lennon medley floorplan earned them a freestyle score of 86.500 per cent in Amsterdam – a new personal best, exceeding their Olympic result by more than two per cent.

She said: “It’s a new freestyle, it was only the second time I’d done it. I love all kinds of different music, but I grew up with my parents listening to The Beatles. I really try and pick something that will appeal to a lot of the audience. A lot of people like The Beatles, but not everyone I have discovered. It has to be something I like! My previous freestyle had been Tom Jones, I used that in Paris, and it had been a really popular one, so it was quite hard to think of something that would stand up to that.

“We had had such an incredible season and wanted to end it with a bang and actually beat Lottie and Glamourdale in the Grand Prix in London, but after that I didn’t do such a good job as I was focusing on the wrong thing. It’s all about learning and I was much more pleased about how I dealt with Amsterdam.”

Becky says her foundations in the sport, as a “very keen member” of Rockwood Pony Club, based near Huddersfield, gave her a grounding that has stood her in good stead for top competitions. She said: “I did everything. I evented, showjumped, the only thing I didn’t do was pony club games because I was truly terrible at it. That’s really important because it teaches you about the all-round care of the horse. For me understanding horses is a big part of it.”

Becky Moody, who won a bronze medal with Team GB at last year's Paris Oympics.

Nevetheless, Becky said given the distances to the World Cup qualifiers, she was conscious not to compete too much with Jagerbomb, who she came close to selling as a young horse believing he was not sufficiently athletic, despite the need to accumulate points.

She said: “He’s very good in a competition environment so he doesn’t need to get a lot of practise. He’s doing a little more at the moment because I’m campaigning to try and qualify for the World Cup final at the begining of April. He will then have a little bit of downtime and hopefully we’ll do a couple of shows before the Europeans. He’s the priority, but there’s a lot of horses I’m trying to fit in competing around him. We have lots of up and coming young ones we’re developing. The biggest thing is you think about your horse and how it’s feeling and you work out with your coach a plan that develops both the horse and you as a rider.”