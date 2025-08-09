On the road to Arthington Show's successful return

Sign up to our Country Post newsletter - Rural life and farming news from across Yorkshire. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The show suffered a tough period in the early part of the decade, missing two of the first three years of the 2020s due to Covid restrictions and a third while trying to find a new venue away from its Pool Bridge base of many years.

It is tribute to the committee of Arthington, Bramhope, Pool & District Horticultural & Agricultural Show, to give the show its full title, having started life as The Three Parishes Show, founded in 1906, managed to return to full show status in 2023, after 2022’s show had to be replaced by a Fun Day in Pool Village Hall.

Sam took over as sheep secretary before those lost years and says the show’s resurgence since 2023 has been down to great teamwork.

Samantha Hardcastle, with dad David Asquith at Riverside Farm, Otley.

“We are a growing show. There were tough times due to factors beyond our control, but we’ve now a good venue, a strong team and we are looking forward to next weekend.

“The sheep section is growing and Dan Thackray, another local farmer, has introduced pig classes. The pigs are a real crowd favourite.

“We will put on classes whenever there are enough breeders to support them. Last year we introduced Dutch Spotted and Valais Blacknose alongside our existing classes of Native, Texel, Zwartbles, and Any Other Pure Breed. The Valais Blacknose certainly caught the eye.

Butcher’s lamb and young handlers classes are also held and Sam has great support from Alan Raw, show secretary Janet Raw’s husband, and her husband Jonny helps with setting up the pens and on show day itself, while mum Julie looks after the boys.

One of the jobs that often goes under the radar to those who simply attend shows is recruitment of judges and Sam has attracted great local people and others further afield.

“We have sheep showman Josh Lawn and farm shop owner and sheep buyer James Robertshaw from West Yorkshire. As well as Lorna Murray from Staffordshire, Andy Wood of Bacup, and Alexandra Burch from Kendal. Arthington Show has retained its status, being somewhere others want to come to, which is great.

While the show doesn’t currently have cattle classes Highland cattle breeder Andrew Letten brings some of his herd to ensure there is a presence in the form of exhibiting cattle for the public to see.

It was cattle, or rather a single stray calf that sparked Sam’s interest and led to her having a small herd of cattle and a flock of sheep at her mum and dad’s Riverside Farm acreage on Pool Road.

“I acquired my first calf when I was just 11 years old,” says Sam. “Mum and dad didn’t have any cattle at the time, just sheep. Their herd and my smaller herd came from that one calf.

“It had been found trotting around some cars after it had got free from the local mart. I’d just been for a horse-riding lesson and my dad, David, was flagged down by Ian Smith, auctioneer at Wharfedale Farmers Auction Market. We were the nearest farm to take her to. She was a Limousin-crossed heifer calf that still needed milk, so I bucket reared her and she became a pet cow.

“When she became old enough I didn’t want to sell her, so she went to a bull, got in calf and the herd just grew from there. It’s still not a massive herd. Today it runs to about 30 suckler cows of which four are mine. They are all now Blue or Charolais crossed, using Neville the Limousin bull.

“They calve each year and I sell the calves at 16-18 months at Otley or Skipton. I get quite attached to the cows and if they are still producing calves they will go on quite a few years. I have a nine-year old that is just in-calf again. Fortunately, they often produce a heifer calf in their last year and because I’m sentimental that becomes the replacement for my herd.

Sam’s sheep interest is a bigger business than her cattle, one that provides income in the winter months and she is currently switching over more wholly from pedigree breeding to a more commercial affair.

“I got into sheep through rearing pet lambs off dad’s sheep, but then I went a little different to the commercial sheep route that he and mum had gone down by going into pedigree Beltex for breeding and showing, which I did for a few years picking up rosettes at shows.

“Recently I’ve changed my emphasis from pedigree to commercial. The reason being that I’d stopped showing and had decided to go more into Swaledales from which I now breed my Mules which I’ve been breeding for a couple of years.

“I currently have 50 Beltex-crossed ewes and sell their lambs at Skipton during winter. I just have 15 Beltex pedigree ewes left, but they are dwindling because of the change and also because I find the breed in general is a lot of hard work.

“That’s why I really changed to Swaledales. I have 60 Swaledale breeding ewes, that I buy in and that I put to the Bluefaced Leicester tup, in order to get my Mules of which I get about 100 lambs. Once they get weaned I split them off and sell the male lambs from October and the females as shearlings the next year. All of the Beltex and Swaledale ewes lamb from mid to the end of March through to April.

Sam’s background in keeping sheep undoubtedly paved the way at least partly for her role as sheep secretary, but it was her career as a veterinary nurse, which saw her study for three years at Askham Bryan College that probably led to her other show role as bio-security officer.

“I qualified in 2013 and worked full-time before getting married and having children, but I’m now working part time for White Cross veterinary practice in Guiseley where they have a lovely team, just as we have at Arthington Show.

‘We have a great committee that sees us also with classes for heavy horses, run by Rita Wells and a new addition last year of ferret classes run by Stef Peel.

“We even accept on the day entries in several classes, including horses, ponies, dogs, ferrets and horticultural.

Arthington Show, being close to where the Emmerdale TV show is filmed, also attracts cast members from time-to-time. Last year actors Danny Miller and Natalie Robb (Aaron and Moira Dingle) attended.

This year’s show also sees a main ring attraction - Equistry – which features horses and history with mounted re-enactment from the early Roman invasion to WWI.