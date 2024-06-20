One setback down as we prepare for show season on the M62 farm - Jill Thorp

It’s not much but at least we’ve started. I think this will be a summer of grabbing what you can, when you can.

There are just five solitary bales remaining from last year’s huge stack, which will soon disappear as this year’s start to arrive back at the farm.

Whilst Paul has been busy in the fields, John-William and I have been away at the first of his qualifying shows, hoping to secure a place at the Horse of the Year show, held at the NEC in October. With at least thirty entries in his class and a limited number of shows in which to gain qualification, competition is fierce.

The infamous Stott Hall Farm nicknamed The Little House on the Prarie

He is proving to be consistently good in his jumping round and is rarely out of the top eight, with an even closer result of fourth place at the Royal Three Counties Show last week.

Although we’ve been to the showground many times for various events, we’ve never been for the Three Counties Show and we will most definitely be back.

Obviously not in the same league as the Yorkshire, but nevertheless, a really good turn out of stock and some fantastic rural stands showcasing their wares.

In amongst his showing with Bronze, his pony and his sheep, it’s set to be a very busy summer attending the countries fantastic agricultural shows.

However, our first one for the sheep and one we always look forward to has sadly been cancelled. The sad news came last week when the organisers announced that due to the endless wet weather, it was deemed impossible for the event to go ahead.

The already waterlogged ground would not stand up to people, vehicles and livestock and the heartbreaking decision was made. It’s a terrible blow for the committee and bitterly disappointing for so many of us that love this show.

Harden Moss Sheepdog trials has been running successfully for well over one hundred years and alongside the trials, sheep show and shearing competition they also have some great local crafts on display and of course a beer tent.

Unfortunately for us, it means our show team won’t get a much needed outing before the Great Yorkshire. Not great as it helps to get them out and back into the routine of being handled and stood up in the ring. I think this year could definitely be more about socialising with friends than any great show ring achievements!

Dotti is looking decidedly better and starting to put some weight back on. Her gruesome wounds where the tissue sloughed off are healing well and she has a more positive look about her.

Anwen’s little foal, Maddie also continues to flourish and despite not having a playmate of her own age, manages to keep us all entertained with tearing round the field at great speeds.

She will soon head over to Farnley and be turned out for the summer with some ewes and lambs, who will no doubt provide plenty of entertainment for her.