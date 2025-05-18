Otley Show 2025: Best pictures from the oldest one-day agricultural show in the country

One of the first of the season in Yorkshire is the Otley Show – which is also the oldest one-day agricultural show in the country.

Dating back to 1796, the 214th Otley Show was held on Saturday (May 17) in gorgeous spring sunshine.

There was plenty going on at The Showground in Otley, with classes starting from 8am, while trade stands and other attractions opened at 9.30am.

Run by the Wharfdale Agricultural Society, the show dates back to the late 1700s and was first held at Royal White Horse in Manor Square, which is now a bank.

Take a look at some of the best pictures from the event below.

