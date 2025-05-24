Otley Show: Season opener proves a hit, but the bluetongue threat looms

Sign up to our Country Post newsletter - Rural life and farming news from across Yorkshire. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

As the sun further baked the town centre showground, lengthy queues built up outside the produce and crafts tents as crowds watched the IMPS Motorcycle Display team and Highmoor Bloodhounds in the Main Ring.

Competitors in the cattle classes said the number of competing cattle was down due to fears over the spread of the bluetongue virus.

Stockmen Will Bradley and Jennifer Hislop described beef interbreed champion Vanilla Fudge as a “true Limousin” with lots of presence and style, which they aimed to showcase at the Great Yorkshire, Ryedale, Nidderdale and Kilnsey shows.

James Bailey and his interbreed champion Badger Face Texel.

Jennifer said the victory was the result of “hard work and determination” as well as quality breeding at James and Sarah Cooper’s farm at Dacre, near Harrogate, comprising 150 acres of grassland, with 65 calving cows with ten replacement heifers a year. “Good cattle make our job easy”, she added.

Will, who won the show’s interbreed title last year with a bull, said while the win meant a “huge” amount, maintaining the good health of the animals was paramount.

He said: “People from the east coast could be in a bluetongue zone. Nobody really knows where we stand with bluetongue at the minute. Everybody’s just a bit touchy about what to do. The numbers are down but the crowd’s are still here, so that’s good.

"However, this is not really what we want through the summer. The cancellation of shows is the last thing we want as a pedigree farms. Shows are good advertisements for selling bulls and heifers and seeing all your friends again.”

Stockmen Will Bradley and Jennifer Hislop and beef interbreed champion Vanilla Fudge.

As the judging of a large entry of sheep continued, 14-year-old Poppy Waddington was celebrating winning the young shepherdess crown with one of the flock of 15 pedigree and 15 crossbred sheep she tends to every night straight after school at her grandmother’s farm between Skipton and Clitheroe.

When asked why she thought she had won, she said: “Effort and dedication over the past couple of months.

"I take them to shows, I lamb them myself, I get them in lamb myself, I do everything with them. It’s tough sometimes, but it’s definitely worth it.”

Her grandmother, Sue Asquith, added Poppy had started with pet lambs aged ten and made a video to market them on social media as meat boxes.

Mrs Asquith said: “She never complains. It can be throwing it down or blowing a hooley. When it’s fine she lies in the field and they all come and lie down with her. She is the sheep whisperer.

“She used to be really shy and found it difficult talking to people, but this is really bringing her out. She can talk to anybody now.”

After a lengthy judging process, stockman James Bailey was handed the supreme interbreed championship for his home-bred gimmer shearling Badger Face Texel.

James said: “She has that bit of extra style. When she’s standing she gets her head up well and stands with a leg on each corner.”

He said he had moved to become a stockman for Robin Bosomworth, who runs a 2,500-acre livestock and arable farm, comprising 1,300 cattle overlooked by the North York Moors near Thirsk, in November, where he rented 15 acres for his pedigree sheep.