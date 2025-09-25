'Outstanding selection' - Exhibition showcasing stunning horse artwork coming to Yorkshire

Sign up to our Country Post newsletter - Rural life and farming news from across Yorkshire. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

From George Stubbs’ life-sized portrait of the rearing Arabian stallion, Whistlejacket, painted at Wentworth Woodhouse, near Wentworth, Rotherham, to the exquisite paintings by Alfred Munnings, there is a history down the centuries of these magnificent animals captured in all their glory.

And now there is an opportunity for art lovers and horse enthusiasts to immerse themselves in an exhibition dedicated to equestrian art.

This year, the Society of Equestrian Artists’ annual Horse in Art exhibition will return to Yorkshire to The Garden Rooms, at Tennants auction house, in Leyburn, from October 7 to November 1.

Janes Braithwaite, a local artist and Chairman of Equestrian Artists, from Coverdale, in the heart of the Yorkshire Dales, in front of a selection of her artwork which she has entered in this years exhibition. Picture By Yorkshire Post Photographer, James Hardisty

The exhibition showcases works by some of the UK’s most renowned and emerging equestrian artists.

From the power of horse racing, to the gentle strength of heavy horses; from polo ponies to mares and foals at rest, the society’s artists draw on their passion for the equestrian form to capture the spirit of the horse in art.

Anthea Wood, chairman of the society, said: “The Society of Equestrian Artists is enjoying a resurgence and this year’s is a very exciting exhibition.

"We are bringing back the sporting art award for the best work depicting an equestrian sport. We hope this will attract some paintings with movement and drama.”

The exhibition is generating a flurry of local interest due to the connections of former chairman, long standing full member and award-winning artist Jane Braithwaite, who is based in the Yorkshire Dales, close to the horse racing centre of Middleham.

Jane, who is best known for her work in oil paint and charcoal, said: “I am very proud that this outstanding selection of equestrian art will return to the beautiful setting of The Garden Rooms at Tennants.

"The majority of my paintings are inspired by local scenes and local horses and it is wonderful to see them on display at such a significant exhibition on my home turf.

"This year, the Horse in Art exhibition will be delivered in association with Bedmax who supply their dust free shavings to many of our local racing yards, including Jedd O'Keeffe Racing, whose horses are a constant source of inspiration for me.

"It is shaping up to be a much anticipated event for the local equestrian community.”

The Society of Equestrian Artists was set up in 1979 and has more than 300 members, based in the UK and overseas, whose genres include paintings, sculpture and printing.

Bedmax managing director Tim Smalley added: "Most of us here at Bedmax have horses in our DNA, and our vision for the company when we started making our bedding 25 years ago was to raise the standards of care and welfare for the horses and ponies we all love and this is something we continue to do today.

"We’re delighted to support the Society of Equestrian Artists’ annual Horse in Art exhibition.”