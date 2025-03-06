Owner thanks firefighters who rescued horse from huge pile of manure
Inez Hambleton-Green said she would be “eternally grateful” to the West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service for saving her beloved horse Spider after he had got stuck up to his chest, with all four legs submerged on February 22.
A spokesman for the brigade said after a complex rescue operation the 24-year-old Gelding had emerged from the serious situation without a serious injury.
He said: “Our specialist Technical Rescue Team from Spen Valley Community Fire Station, supported by the Timber Sled unit, used their expertise and specialist equipment to carefully secure Spider before working to extricate him from the ditch.
"After 2.5 hours of meticulous work, Spider was successfully freed and able to walk back to his stable unharmed. The professionalism, hard work, dedication, and teamwork shown at the incident was commendable.
"A huge well done to all involved for their skill and commitment in ensuring a safe outcome for Spider.”
In 2023, the brigade carried out more than 150 animal rescues, with firefighters being tested in a variety of situations, from digging out a 27-year-old horse that fell into a sinkhole to using high-tech cameras to pinpoint a cat trapped in a chimney.
Watch manager Darren Haley, part of the technical rescue team at Cleckheaton, said it was a "really interesting part of the job".
Last summer it was announced Huddersfield Feral and Strays had fundraised to provide animal welfare kits on West Yorkshire fire engines.
