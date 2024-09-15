Penistone Agricultural Show 2024: Eventgoers of all ages enjoy livestock shows, horse jumping and more

The Penistone Agricultural Show has been held most years for the last 150 years and this year it took place on Saturday (Sept 14).
The show hosted of a number of different competition classes, from livestock to show jumping and dog shows to horticulture, handicrafts and photographs.
It also offered an array of entertainment and displays from choirs and brass bands to sheep shearing, singing and dry stone walling.
This year’s show was one for all ages as a even a young sheep handler, Thomas Smith, from Dunford Bridge, took part in a livestock competition at the age of only six.
But it was the livestock who were the stars of the show as James and Hope Richardson from Silkstone brought their Valais Blacknose Sheep called after footballers Lucy Bronze and Lionel Messi.
