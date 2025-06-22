Sign up to our Country Post newsletter - Rural life and farming news from across Yorkshire. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Much has already been written about the three-time Champion National Hunt trainer, whose success on the flat and over jumps broke endless records throughout the five decades he held a trainer’s license (1950-96 when he handed over to son Tim).

But Peter was so much more than a brilliant trainer. He was a gentleman. A farmer. A businessman. A family man. A mentor and an icon.

From humble beginnings, Peter and younger brother Mick had to work for all they had.

Peter Easterby was more than just a racehorse trainer, says Jo Foster

I heard the story of the brother’s upbringing many times from Mick when I spent time at New House Farm and relished every word.

How canny Uncle Walter took the boys under his wing. Their wheeling and dealing turned every penny into two, then four.

From picking potatoes, killing pigs, to buying horses, cattle and eventually land. From tiny saplings grew a forest. One of almost 7,000-acres they once counted up between them, including half of York.

Peter enjoyed success from the Cheltenham Festival to Royal Ascot with relatively cheap horses that turned into greats.

Saucy Kit, Alverton, Little Owl, Sea Pigeon and Night Nurse, who Peter admitted to having his biggest bet on ever when winning the 1977 Champion Hurdle.

But for a man with over 2,000 winners under both codes, his feet always remained firmly planted on his fertile Yorkshire soil.

People warmed to Peter. He was charming, smart and entertaining. A wonderful friend to many.

He welcomed everyone with a warm infectious smile and a glint of merriment in his eye. His enthusiasm for life never seemed to waver.

He loved farming and was a passionate envoy of all rural sports. Peter always attended the county Point-to-Points.

In April he put £20 on his grandson Tom to win in the Grimthorpe Cup at Sheriff Hutton and was delighted to relieve the bookies of £100 when he won.

There was nobody prouder when Tom lifted the Yorkshire Men’s Championship for the first time this year.

Like his brother, Peter was a great advocate for lady jockeys long before most others.

Some years ago, Jim McGrath sent a friend to view a horse at their Great Habton yard. Peter asked him £20,000 for the horse.

Jim’s friend replied. ‘I wanted to spend a bit more than that,’ so quick as a flash Peter responded. ‘That’s just for a half share.’

The Sporting Life used to hold a celebrity questionnaire every Saturday. One week Henry Cecil was asked to do it. The last question was ‘Any ambitions?’ to which Henry answered ‘To be as good a trainer as Peter Easterby.’

Sea Pigeon and Peter’s favourite horse Night Nurse are buried beside each other at Habton Grange with a plaque marking their graves, ‘Legends in their Lifetime’.