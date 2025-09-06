Pig industry call to prevent spread of African Swine Fever

Sign up to our Country Post newsletter - Rural life and farming news from across Yorkshire. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The levy board pig industry said as the African swine fever (ASF) virus continues to circulate on three continents urgent industry-wide action is needed to prevent it spreading to Britain.

In 2023, the largest contributors to Yorkshire’s agricultural output value of £3.3 billion were pigmeat at £572 million, poultry at £394 million, wheat at £363 million and fresh vegetables at £272 million.

The NPA said the virus’ spread had become alarming, with unexpected jumps to new parts of Europe in recent years, including Belgium, Germany, northern Italy and Sweden.

Swine Flu detection using a thermal camera.

In the last few weeks, the virus has been confirmed on a farm with 28,500 pigs in Estonia and in Latvia on a unit with 20,000 pigs.

An NPA spokesman said the effect of an outbreak would be immense, potentially bringing local or national movement restrictions, large-scale culling on farms, damaging trade bans and huge costs to industry and government, not to mention the mental health impacts for those on the front line.

Defra estimates that an outbreak could cost the UK between £10m and 100m. However, the real cost could be much greater if a prolonged export ban was imposed – UK exports in 2024 were worth around £600m.

An NPA spokesman said it was “painfully evident” that the UK’s border defences are “woefully inadequate to cope with the organised illegal meat trade into Great Britain, much of it from countries and regions infected with ASF”.

Katie Jarvis, of the NPA.

Indeed, the Animal and Health Plant Authority’s latest assessment of the virus confirmed the risk of ASF entering Great Britain via the human-mediated pathway remained ‘high’.

The industry body’s chief policy adviser Katie Jarvis said since the NPA became aware early last year that neither industry nor government were fully aware of the impact that ASF would have in the UK, the NPA and AHDB had been working together to educate the industry as much as possible.

She said: “Most people in the pig sector and in Defra have never dealt directly with an outbreak of notifiable disease in pigs, so it is essential that we educate as many people as possible about the consequences if we had an outbreak today.

“It is not just producers and those who work on farms day to day who have responsibility for this, but also the wider allied industry. Most importantly, we want everyone to be aware that ASF can be prevented – it is not inevitable that we will have an outbreak on a farm. Everyone has a part to play in ensuring biosecurity and preparedness.”

Mandy Nevel, AHDB head of animal health and welfare, said as the virus continued to “wreak havoc” in parts of Europe and other parts of the world, the aim was to keep it out of the country. She said: “Working together and all playing our part is vital – it is no single person’s or single organisation’s role to tackle this. True partnership is the only way we can reduce the risk and mitigate any impact, should an incursion occur.