Plan to build egg farm which would house 64,000 hens in Yorkshire village

Plans for a chicken egg production facility capable of housing 64,000 birds have been submitted to East Riding Council.

Documents submitted to the council this month say the facility would be on land south of Mill Lane, east of the village of Eastrington.

The planning application seeks permission to erect the facility on a piece of land that forms part of the Owsthorpe Farm.

Documents say that as a result of external pressures, “the applicants are seeking to diversity their farming business with the development of a free-range egg production unit.”

The site would be accessed from an existing track off Mill Lane, plans suggest the track is dubbed ‘Farm Lane.’

The site would include two poultry buildings which would each house 32,000 free range laying hens aged between 17 and 70 weeks.

The buildings would also include automated systems for feeding, drinking, lighting, and ventilation. The application also includes the erection of a separate egg packing and storage building.

Plans state: “The proposed development is a modern and efficient livestock production unit that is designed to fulfill a modern demand for cheap and environmentally efficiently produced food.”

The development would operate in accordance with the British Egg Industry Councils Lion Code of Practice, and in accordance with the RSPCA Freedom Foods.

Operational activities such as the packing of eggs would be undertaken each morning. The site would employ three full time staff for such activities.

Planning documents also state a number of potential economic and social benefits the development could bring. The initial development itself involves a £3.3 million investment in buildings and infrastructure by the applicant.

In addition to this initial investment and three local jobs the facility would bring, it is said that the site would contribute to local industries such suppliers service contractors.