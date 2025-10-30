Plan to extend chicken farm to accommodate almost 100,000 hens near Yorkshire village
Greenacre Farm, south of the village of Roos, currently holds 64,000 birds, with plans now submitted to expand the site to hold 96,000.
Currently the site has two poultry buildings, each housing 32,000 hens. Planning permission is being sought for a third 32,000 capacity building. Plans state the proposed building would be of steel portal frame construction, measuring 110m in length and 24.5m in width.
It would be internally divided into two sub-sections, each housing 16,000 birds. During daylight hours, the birds would have free access to a 16-hectare outdoor range.
Explaining how the site works, documents state: “A multi-tier system will be installed, consisting of perches, nest boxes, and manure belts.
"The nest boxes will be connected to a conveyor belt system, which will transport eggs via an underground conveyor to the existing egg packing facility located in the northern building.”
When addressing animal welfare and environmental considerations, planning documents state: “The unit will operate in full compliance with the RSPCA Assured Welfare Standards and the British Lion Code of Practice.
“The provision of a 16-hectare range ensures that stocking density and range requirements are fully met, with an allowance of one hectare per 2,000 birds. The range will be enhanced with tree planting, providing shade and shelter for the birds while encouraging natural ranging behaviour.”
The extension would also lead to a “modest increase” in vehicular movements such as HGV deliveries.
The expansion of the site would require two additional full-time staff members which would generate a minor increase in daily car movements. However it is stated in documents that “this is not considered to have any material impact on the local road network”.
They add: “In summary, the proposed development will lead to a small and manageable increase in traffic. The access via Roos Road is well established and capable of safely accommodating the projected vehicle movements associated with the expanded poultry operation.”