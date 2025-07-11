Plans for new law to tackle livestock worrying welcomed by Yorkshire MP

Sign up to our Country Post newsletter - Rural life and farming news from across Yorkshire. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

As MP Aphra Brandreth's Private Members' Bill, the Dogs (Protection of Livestock) (Amendment) Bill passed its third reading by MPs, Defra minister Emma Hardy said the government was “fully committed” to supporting its progression through the House of Lords.

The Hull West and Haltemprice MP said the final debate in the House of Commons over the contents of the Bill had underlined the depth of concern about sheep worrying.

She said Defra had initiated a series of meetings with key animal welfare stakeholders as part of the development of an overarching approach to animal welfare, demonstrating a commitment to “improving animal welfare across the board”.

Wensleydale sheep farmer Stuart Raw says livestock worrying is increasing.

Ms Hardy said: “This government were elected on a mandate to introduce the most ambitious plans to improve animal welfare in a generation.”

The MP added she was grateful for the support from farmers, welfare stakeholders, police and others who welcomed the Bill.

She added: “This Bill will have a lasting impact for those affected by livestock worrying, and I am delighted to support it.”

MPs also welcomed a feature of the Bill to grant police powers to take DNA samples in a bid to trace owners.

Ms Brandreth said: “The damage of a livestock attack can be horrific, causing brutal injuries that are tragically often fatal. There are instances of stress causing pregnant livestock to miscarry, and separation of mothers and their young leading to hypothermia or starvation.”

Data from a recent National Sheep Association survey found 96 per cent of respondents had experienced incidents in the last 12 months, and 98 per cent agreed there was an urgent need for additional police powers.

The Bill seeks to give police powers of entry, and allow them to seize and detain dogs and to collect evidence.

The legislation will also increase the penalty for livestock worrying. The fine is currently capped at a maximum of £1,000; that will go up to an unlimited amount, to reflect the severity of livestock worrying from an animal welfare standpoint, as well as the economic toll an attack can have on farming.

Earlier this year, the NFU farmers issued an appeal for dog owners to keep control of their pets in the countryside following a rise in attacks on sheep. Aysgarth sheep farmer Stuart Raw said the increase in incidents was linked to the rise in dog ownership during the Covid pandemic.

Last month, North Yorkshire Police reported that sheep had been killed and two others badly injured after being attacked by dogs on a farm field off Weeland Road in Knottingley.

In May, West Yorkshire Police said a “horrific” dog attack had led to the death of 10 sheep and three lambs, “with the possibility of more in the River Aire".

